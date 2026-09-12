NASCAR Cup Gateway starting lineup: Joey Logano stuns with huge pole lap

In a sketchy qualifying session at WWT Raceway (Gateway), Joey Logano planted his No. 22 Team Penske Ford atop the speed charts with a 32.817s lap, a full 0.276s faster than Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

How impressive was that run by Logano? It was the biggest pole margin in any Cup qualifying session since Chicagoland 2017, when Kyle Busch beat Denny Hamlin by 0.277s.

"This is a race track we had circled, knowing we need to capitalize on it," said Logano. "We need to score max points here and starting up front will help that for sure. Just gotta manage the strategy. We definitely have a fast car, though. In race trim, it's really good -- short run and long run. Obviously, qualifying was spectacular. I even felt like my lap was average"

Ryan Blaney will start third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Chase Briscoe fifth. Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and championship leader Denny Hamlin filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Alex Bowman will be the highest-starting driver not in the Chase, qualifying 11th.

Other Chase drivers starting deeper in the field: Austin Cindric in 13th, Ryan Preece 14th, Daniel Suarez 15th, Tyler Reddick 18th, Chris Buescher 21st, and William Byron 24th.

Qualifying recap

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Photo by: Amy Kontras via Getty Images

Connor Zilisch set the early pace, but by the halfway point of the session, it was Zane Smith leading the way with 33.420s lap.

Shane van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell had big wiggles on their laps, costing them dearly.

As the back-half of qualifying got underway, Alex Bowman immediately went to the top as some of the faster cars in the field got their shot.

Josh Berry absolutely could have gone to the top of the charts, but he nearly lost control through Turns 1 and 2. There were several other close calls and big lifts, with William Byron and Ryan Preece giving up some time as they slid up the track in Turn 4. Surprisingly, there were no incidents despite the tricky track conditions.

Hamlin was the next driver to go fastest of all, about a tenth clear of Bowman. However, it didn't last long as Elliott replaced him atop the speed charts, further raising the bar. Hocevar was the next to go P1 despite running very high through Turns 1 and 2.

As expected, Penske was supremely strong, and Logano went over four tenths faster with a stunning 32.817s lap. No one could touch that, not even his teammate Blaney. Larson got to just within three tenths, but that was all the field had for the three-time champion and 2022 Gateway race winner.

NASCAR Cup starting lineup -- 2026 WWT Raceway

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph 1 22 Joey Logano Ford 32.817 137.124 2 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 33.093 0.276 135.980 3 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 33.113 0.296 135.898 4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 33.145 0.328 135.767 5 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 33.199 0.382 135.546 6 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 33.236 0.419 135.395 7 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 33.246 0.429 135.355 8 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 33.259 0.442 135.302 9 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 33.261 0.444 135.294 10 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 33.312 0.495 135.086 11 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 33.407 0.590 134.702 12 38 Zane Smith Ford 33.420 0.603 134.650 13 2 Austin Cindric Ford 33.441 0.624 134.565 14 60 Ryan Preece Ford 33.487 0.670 134.381 15 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 33.492 0.675 134.360 16 21 Josh Berry Ford 33.503 0.686 134.316 17 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 33.547 0.730 134.140 18 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 33.557 0.740 134.100 19 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 33.572 0.755 134.040 20 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 33.583 0.766 133.996 21 17 Chris Buescher Ford 33.607 0.790 133.901 22 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 33.624 0.807 133.833 23 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 33.689 0.872 133.575 24 24 William Byron Chevrolet 33.700 0.883 133.531 25 43 Erik Jones Toyota 33.713 0.896 133.480 26 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 33.725 0.908 133.432 27 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 33.768 0.951 133.262 28 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 33.810 0.993 133.097 29 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 33.878 1.061 132.830 30 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 33.926 1.109 132.642 31 4 Noah Gragson Ford 33.934 1.117 132.610 32 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 33.943 1.126 132.575 33 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 34.062 1.245 132.112 34 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 34.065 1.248 132.100 35 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 34.186 1.369 131.633 36 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 34.215 1.398 131.521

Watch: Keselowski candid on upping the intensity with Hocevar: 'Bring it, I'll fight back'