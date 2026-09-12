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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Gateway

NASCAR Cup Gateway starting lineup: Joey Logano stuns with huge pole lap

Logano led the way at Gateway with the biggest pole margin since Chicagoland 2017Joey Logano

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Amy Kontras via Getty Images

In a sketchy qualifying session at WWT Raceway (Gateway), Joey Logano planted his No. 22 Team Penske Ford atop the speed charts with a 32.817s lap, a full 0.276s faster than Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

How impressive was that run by Logano? It was the biggest pole margin in any Cup qualifying session since Chicagoland 2017, when Kyle Busch beat Denny Hamlin by 0.277s.

"This is a race track we had circled, knowing we need to capitalize on it," said Logano. "We need to score max points here and starting up front will help that for sure. Just gotta manage the strategy. We definitely have a fast car, though. In race trim, it's really good -- short run and long run. Obviously, qualifying was spectacular.  I even felt like my lap was average"

Ryan Blaney will start third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Chase Briscoe fifth. Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and championship leader Denny Hamlin filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Alex Bowman will be the highest-starting driver not in the Chase, qualifying 11th.

Other Chase drivers starting deeper in the field: Austin Cindric in 13th, Ryan Preece 14th, Daniel Suarez 15th, Tyler Reddick 18th, Chris Buescher 21st, and William Byron 24th.

Qualifying recap

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Amy Kontras via Getty Images

Connor Zilisch set the early pace, but by the halfway point of the session, it was Zane Smith leading the way with 33.420s lap. 

Shane van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell had big wiggles on their laps, costing them dearly.

As the back-half of qualifying got underway, Alex Bowman immediately went to the top as some of the faster cars in the field got their shot.

Josh Berry absolutely could have gone to the top of the charts, but he nearly lost control through Turns 1 and 2. There were several other close calls and big lifts, with William Byron and Ryan Preece giving up some time as they slid up the track in Turn 4. Surprisingly, there were no incidents despite the tricky track conditions.

Hamlin was the next driver to go fastest of all, about a tenth clear of Bowman. However, it didn't last long as Elliott replaced him atop the speed charts, further raising the bar. Hocevar was the next to go P1 despite running very high through Turns 1 and 2. 

As expected, Penske was supremely strong, and Logano went over four tenths faster with a stunning 32.817s lap. No one could touch that, not even his teammate Blaney. Larson got to just within three tenths, but that was all the field had for the three-time champion and 2022 Gateway race winner.

NASCAR Cup starting lineup -- 2026 WWT Raceway

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph
1 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 32.817   137.124
2 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 33.093 0.276 135.980
3 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 33.113 0.296 135.898
4 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 33.145 0.328 135.767
5 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 33.199 0.382 135.546
6 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 33.236 0.419 135.395
7 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 33.246 0.429 135.355
8 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 33.259 0.442 135.302
9 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 33.261 0.444 135.294
10 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 33.312 0.495 135.086
11 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 33.407 0.590 134.702
12 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 33.420 0.603 134.650
13 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 33.441 0.624 134.565
14 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 33.487 0.670 134.381
15 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 33.492 0.675 134.360
16 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 33.503 0.686 134.316
17 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 33.547 0.730 134.140
18 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 33.557 0.740 134.100
19 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 33.572 0.755 134.040
20 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 33.583 0.766 133.996
21 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 33.607 0.790 133.901
22 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 33.624 0.807 133.833
23 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 33.689 0.872 133.575
24 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 33.700 0.883 133.531
25 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 33.713 0.896 133.480
26 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 33.725 0.908 133.432
27 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 33.768 0.951 133.262
28 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 33.810 0.993 133.097
29 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 33.878 1.061 132.830
30 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 33.926 1.109 132.642
31 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 33.934 1.117 132.610
32 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 33.943 1.126 132.575
33 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 34.062 1.245 132.112
34 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 34.065 1.248 132.100
35 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 34.186 1.369 131.633
36 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 34.215 1.398 131.521
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