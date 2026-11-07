Qualifying report

NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

NASCAR Cup Homestead starting lineup: Chase Briscoe snags pole over Hamlin

Championship leader Kyle Larson will start fourth on the grid, and needs just eight stage points to clinch the title

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 7, 2026, 8:42 PM

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Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

A full field of 40 cars entered the NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Chase Briscoe earned his second pole of the 2026 season with a 32.396s lap, beating Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin by 0.017s. Briscoe was also fastest of all drivers in practice on Friday.

"Yeah, our car was really good yesterday in practice too," said Briscoe. "So just have a really fast, Bass Pro Shops Toyota. And yeah, it's crazy. Last year, having seven poles, and this year qualifying has been a struggle for us. So yeah, we were just joking. That was our first real one. We got the pole at Talladega, but this one feels definitely a lot different. So yeah, I felt like my car was really, really good yesterday in practice. And having pit stall number one with our pit crew and everything will definitely be really good for tomorrow. Just have to execute."

Tyler Reddick will start third, championship leader Kyle Larson fourth, and Austin Cindric fifth.

Christopher Bell is Larson's closest title challenger, and he will start sixth. Chase Elliott is seventh, William Byron eighth, Ryan Blaney ninth, and Daniel Suarez tenth.

"I didn't look, but if I had to guess, I would say it probably was a little bit coming to green. I was probably trying to save the tires a little bit too much coming to the green," said Hamlin on where he lost the pole. "And then, I don't know, it just seemed like I couldn't quite get through the middle all the way to Turn 4 as good as I needed to on the actual lap. I was just much freer than I thought I was going to be, but great job by the team making some good adjustments from yesterday. I needed to do some work in race trim and felt like they hit the spots where we needed it."

On the title fight, Hamlin added that he "just wants to win" with so many friends and family here this weekend for him.

Qualifying recap

In his final start before his exit from RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski lost control of the car at the exit of Turn 4, spinning into the inside wall.

"The track's really, really slick," said Keselowski afterward. "Was trying to find a place that had some grip. It did not have grip down there. Wish i could have that one back, but just trying to find something to be as fast as i could be."

Heim set the early benchmark with a 32.763s lap, with McDowell later taking provisional pole by 0.013s with half the field still to go. As the Chase drivers went out on track, the speeds quickly picked up with Cindric going to P1 by almost two tenths over McDowell.

Briscoe was the next driver to go to the top of the charts, over a tenth faster than Cindric. After repairs for damage due to a practice incident, Reddick still had plenty of speed and came within half-a-tenth of Briscoe's fast time.

Hamlin was the only driver who got closer, falling just 0.017s short of a pole to end the season. And for the first time since the team's inception in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports concludes the year without winning a single pole position.

Casey Mears, making a milestone 500th career start, qualified 37th.

NASCAR Cup Homestead Starting Lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph 1 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 32.396 166.687 2 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 32.413 0.017 166.600 3 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 32.437 0.041 166.477 4 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 32.463 0.067 166.343 5 2 Austin Cindric Ford 32.526 0.130 166.021 6 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 32.556 0.160 165.868 7 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 32.603 0.207 165.629 8 24 William Byron Chevrolet 32.610 0.214 165.593 9 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 32.650 0.254 165.391 10 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 32.667 0.271 165.304 11 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 32.667 0.271 165.304 12 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 32.711 0.315 165.082 13 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 32.724 0.328 165.017 14 21 Josh Berry Ford 32.746 0.350 164.906 15 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 32.758 0.362 164.845 16 67 Corey Heim Toyota 32.763 0.367 164.820 17 17 Chris Buescher Ford 32.770 0.374 164.785 18 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 32.771 0.375 164.780 19 22 Joey Logano Ford 32.773 0.377 164.770 20 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 32.786 0.390 164.704 21 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 32.806 0.410 164.604 22 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 32.816 0.420 164.554 23 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 32.821 0.425 164.529 24 43 Erik Jones Toyota 32.840 0.444 164.434 25 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 32.863 0.467 164.319 26 38 Zane Smith Ford 32.877 0.481 164.249 27 77 Justin Haley Chevrolet 32.877 0.481 164.249 28 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 32.887 0.491 164.199 29 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 32.904 0.508 164.114 30 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 32.979 0.583 163.741 31 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 33.086 0.690 163.211 32 60 Ryan Preece Ford 33.087 0.691 163.206 33 4 Noah Gragson Ford 33.090 0.694 163.191 34 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 33.097 0.701 163.157 35 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 33.198 0.802 162.660 36 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 33.199 0.803 162.656 37 62 Casey Mears Chevrolet 33.422 1.026 161.570 38 44 JJ Yeley Chevrolet 33.674 1.278 160.361 39 66 Chad Finchum Ford 34.382 1.986 157.059 40 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 35.589 3.193 151.732

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