All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Practice report
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Tyler Reddick leads Brickyard 400 practice

Tyler Reddick paced Friday’s practice session in the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway iconic oval.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 is the first for the series on the 2.5-mile oval track since the 2020 season – and the first ever for the Next Gen car. The series has run on the Indy Road Course for the last three years.

Reddick led the 50-minute session with an average lap speed of 182.581 mph as Toyotas claimed three of the top four fastest speeds.

Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, driving the No. 12 Ford for track owner Roger Penske, was second quick at 181.928 mph.

“I hope it’s a good race,” Blaney said. “Gosh, I mean, this place definitely deserves a good showing and it’s nice to be back on the big track and that’s the Brickyard to me.

“The road course was fun for a few years but this is the Brickyard and so hopefully, this car is raceable.”

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were third and fourth, respectively, and Hendrick MotorsportsAlex Bowman was fifth and the top Chevrolet.

Completing the top 10 were Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, William Byron and Carson Hocevar.

Keselowski was the only driver in the top 10 who had previously won on the Indy oval.

The session was relatively incident free.

About 26 minutes into the session, NASCAR displayed a caution to halt the practice for debris on the track.

Then, just as the session was being brought to a close, Erik Jones spun off Turn 2 in his No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. Jones did not appear to make contact any contact with the wall.

 

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Reddick had the fastest average speed (179.151 mph). He was followed by Larson and Hamlin in that category.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 34

49.293

   182.582
2 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 25

+0.177

49.470

 0.177 181.928
3 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 27

+0.277

49.570

 0.100 181.561
4 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 29

+0.329

49.622

 0.052 181.371
5 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 31

+0.450

49.743

 0.121 180.930
6 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 40

+0.493

49.786

 0.043 180.774
7 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 34

+0.526

49.819

 0.033 180.654
8 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 34

+0.553

49.846

 0.027 180.556
9 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 30

+0.561

49.854

 0.008 180.527
10
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 30

+0.563

49.856

 0.002 180.520
11 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 34

+0.660

49.953

 0.097 180.169
12 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 36

+0.691

49.984

 0.031 180.058
13 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 26

+0.707

50.000

 0.016 180.000
14 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 24

+0.723

50.016

 0.016 179.942
15 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 27

+0.727

50.020

 0.004 179.928
16 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 29

+0.756

50.049

 0.029 179.824
17 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 23

+0.776

50.069

 0.020 179.752
18 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 26

+0.778

50.071

 0.002 179.745
19 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 29

+0.896

50.189

 0.118 179.322
20 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 30

+0.904

50.197

 0.008 179.294
21 J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 84 Toyota 31

+0.905

50.198

 0.001 179.290
22 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 22

+0.913

50.206

 0.008 179.261
23 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 27

+0.934

50.227

 0.021 179.186
24 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 26

+0.952

50.245

 0.018 179.122
25
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 27

+0.953

50.246

 0.001 179.119
26 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 29

+0.958

50.251

 0.005 179.101
27 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 23

+0.965

50.258

 0.007 179.076
28 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 19

+1.005

50.298

 0.040 178.934
29 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 27

+1.011

50.304

 0.006 178.912
30 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 29

+1.112

50.405

 0.101 178.554
31 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 24

+1.145

50.438

 0.033 178.437
32 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 25

+1.219

50.512

 0.074 178.175
33
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 31

+1.222

50.515

 0.003 178.165
34 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 21

+1.292

50.585

 0.070 177.918
35 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 24

+1.363

50.656

 0.071 177.669
36 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 25

+1.398

50.691

 0.035 177.546
37 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 24

+1.521

50.814

 0.123 177.117
38 T. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 33 Chevrolet 16

+1.589

50.882

 0.068 176.880
39 B. McLeodMBM 66 Ford 0

 

  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Conor Daly has successful "first step" in NASCAR Xfinity practice at Indy
Next article The Brickyard 400's inaugural winner - Jeff Gordon - welcomes its return

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass
Brad Keselowski: RFK Racing 'has a shot' at making Championship 4

Brad Keselowski: RFK Racing 'has a shot' at making Championship 4

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Brad Keselowski: RFK Racing 'has a shot' at making Championship 4
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass
Herta hoping to “break even” to end IndyCar win drought after Toronto pole

Herta hoping to “break even” to end IndyCar win drought after Toronto pole

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Herta hoping to “break even” to end IndyCar win drought after Toronto pole
Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash

Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash
Haas Factory Team says "we want to be part of" Deegan's future

Haas Factory Team says "we want to be part of" Deegan's future

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Haas Factory Team says "we want to be part of" Deegan's future

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia