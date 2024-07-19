NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Tyler Reddick leads Brickyard 400 practice
Tyler Reddick paced Friday’s practice session in the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway iconic oval.
Sunday’s Brickyard 400 is the first for the series on the 2.5-mile oval track since the 2020 season – and the first ever for the Next Gen car. The series has run on the Indy Road Course for the last three years.
Reddick led the 50-minute session with an average lap speed of 182.581 mph as Toyotas claimed three of the top four fastest speeds.
Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, driving the No. 12 Ford for track owner Roger Penske, was second quick at 181.928 mph.
“I hope it’s a good race,” Blaney said. “Gosh, I mean, this place definitely deserves a good showing and it’s nice to be back on the big track and that’s the Brickyard to me.
“The road course was fun for a few years but this is the Brickyard and so hopefully, this car is raceable.”
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were third and fourth, respectively, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman was fifth and the top Chevrolet.
Completing the top 10 were Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, William Byron and Carson Hocevar.
Keselowski was the only driver in the top 10 who had previously won on the Indy oval.
The session was relatively incident free.
About 26 minutes into the session, NASCAR displayed a caution to halt the practice for debris on the track.
Then, just as the session was being brought to a close, Erik Jones spun off Turn 2 in his No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. Jones did not appear to make contact any contact with the wall.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Reddick had the fastest average speed (179.151 mph). He was followed by Larson and Hamlin in that category.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|34
|
49.293
|182.582
|2
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|25
|
+0.177
49.470
|0.177
|181.928
|3
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|27
|
+0.277
49.570
|0.100
|181.561
|4
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|29
|
+0.329
49.622
|0.052
|181.371
|5
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|31
|
+0.450
49.743
|0.121
|180.930
|6
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|40
|
+0.493
49.786
|0.043
|180.774
|7
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|34
|
+0.526
49.819
|0.033
|180.654
|8
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|34
|
+0.553
49.846
|0.027
|180.556
|9
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+0.561
49.854
|0.008
|180.527
|10
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+0.563
49.856
|0.002
|180.520
|11
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|34
|
+0.660
49.953
|0.097
|180.169
|12
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|36
|
+0.691
49.984
|0.031
|180.058
|13
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|26
|
+0.707
50.000
|0.016
|180.000
|14
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|24
|
+0.723
50.016
|0.016
|179.942
|15
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|27
|
+0.727
50.020
|0.004
|179.928
|16
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+0.756
50.049
|0.029
|179.824
|17
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|23
|
+0.776
50.069
|0.020
|179.752
|18
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|26
|
+0.778
50.071
|0.002
|179.745
|19
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|29
|
+0.896
50.189
|0.118
|179.322
|20
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|30
|
+0.904
50.197
|0.008
|179.294
|21
|J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|84
|Toyota
|31
|
+0.905
50.198
|0.001
|179.290
|22
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|22
|
+0.913
50.206
|0.008
|179.261
|23
|A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+0.934
50.227
|0.021
|179.186
|24
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|26
|
+0.952
50.245
|0.018
|179.122
|25
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+0.953
50.246
|0.001
|179.119
|26
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|29
|
+0.958
50.251
|0.005
|179.101
|27
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|23
|
+0.965
50.258
|0.007
|179.076
|28
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|19
|
+1.005
50.298
|0.040
|178.934
|29
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+1.011
50.304
|0.006
|178.912
|30
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+1.112
50.405
|0.101
|178.554
|31
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|24
|
+1.145
50.438
|0.033
|178.437
|32
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+1.219
50.512
|0.074
|178.175
|33
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|31
|
+1.222
50.515
|0.003
|178.165
|34
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|21
|
+1.292
50.585
|0.070
|177.918
|35
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|24
|
+1.363
50.656
|0.071
|177.669
|36
|C. WareRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|25
|
+1.398
50.691
|0.035
|177.546
|37
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|24
|
+1.521
50.814
|0.123
|177.117
|38
|T. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|33
|Chevrolet
|16
|
+1.589
50.882
|0.068
|176.880
|39
|B. McLeodMBM
|66
|Ford
|0
|
