NASCAR Cup Kansas Chase race starting lineup: Rain again washes out qualifying

NASCAR's qualifying metric -- a weighted average of a car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%) -- has been utilized to decide the Cup starting lineup in three of the first four Chase races, as scattered thunderstorms forced the series to cancel qualifying at Kansas Speedway.

As a result of that, Bristol race winner Joey Logano will start Sunday's 400-miler from pole position, with new championship leader Kyle Larson second.

Christopher Bell will start third, Carson Hocevar fourth, and Ty Gibbs fifth.

Regular season champion Denny Hamlin, who is one point away from the championship lead, will start sixth.

The lowest-starting Chase drivers are Chase Elliott in 18th, Chase Briscoe in 23rd, and Ryan Blaney 25th.

Practice was also canceled due to inclement weather, so the first lap on-track for all drivers will be when the green flag flies on Sunday.

It's worth noting that 12 of the last 13 Cup races at Kansas have been won by a starting position inside the top ten, with Ross Chastain's 2024 victory being the lone outlier (he started 20th).

2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver 1 Joey Logano (C) 2 Kyle Larson (C) 3 Christopher Bell (C) 4 Carson Hocevar (C) 5 Ty Gibbs (C) 6 Denny Hamlin (C) 7 Bubba Wallace (C) 8 William Byron (C) 9 Ryan Preece (C) 10 Josh Berry 11 Austin Cindric (C) 12 Chris Buescher (C) 13 Ross Chastain 14 Daniel Suarez (C) 15 Tyler Reddick (C) 16 Brad Keselowski 17 Shane van Gisbergen 18 Chase Elliott (C) 19 Austin Dillon 20 Todd Gilliland 21 Noah Gragson 22 Michael McDowell 23 Chase Briscoe (C) 24 AJ Allmendinger 25 Ryan Blaney (C) 26 John Hunter Nemechek 27 Connor Zilisch 28 Zane Smith 29 Cole Custer 30 Erik Jones 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 32 Austin Hill 33 Alex Bowman 34 Riley Herbst 35 Cody Ware 36 Ty Dillon 37

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