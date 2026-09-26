Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Kansas II

NASCAR Cup Kansas Chase race starting lineup: Rain again washes out qualifying

For the third time in the last four races, NASCAR was forced to cancel Cup Series qualifying due to inclement weather

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Ryan Blaney car cover during rain delay, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney car cover during rain delay, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

NASCAR's qualifying metric -- a weighted average of a car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%) -- has been utilized to decide the Cup starting lineup in three of the first four Chase races, as scattered thunderstorms forced the series to cancel qualifying at Kansas Speedway.

As a result of that, Bristol race winner Joey Logano will start Sunday's 400-miler from pole position, with new championship leader Kyle Larson second.

Christopher Bell will start third, Carson Hocevar fourth, and Ty Gibbs fifth.

Regular season champion Denny Hamlin, who is one point away from the championship lead, will start sixth.

The lowest-starting Chase drivers are Chase Elliott in 18th, Chase Briscoe in 23rd, and Ryan Blaney 25th.

Practice was also canceled due to inclement weather, so the first lap on-track for all drivers will be when the green flag flies on Sunday.

It's worth noting that 12 of the last 13 Cup races at Kansas have been won by a starting position inside the top ten, with Ross Chastain's 2024 victory being the lone outlier (he started 20th).

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Joey Logano (C)
2 Kyle Larson (C)
3 Christopher Bell (C)
4 Carson Hocevar (C)
5 Ty Gibbs (C)
6 Denny Hamlin (C)
7 Bubba Wallace (C)
8 William Byron (C)
9 Ryan Preece (C)
10 Josh Berry
11 Austin Cindric (C)
12 Chris Buescher (C)
13 Ross Chastain
14 Daniel Suarez (C)
15 Tyler Reddick (C)
16 Brad Keselowski
17 Shane van Gisbergen
18 Chase Elliott (C)
19 Austin Dillon
20 Todd Gilliland
21 Noah Gragson
22 Michael McDowell
23 Chase Briscoe (C)
24 AJ Allmendinger
25 Ryan Blaney (C)
26 John Hunter Nemechek
27 Connor Zilisch
28 Zane Smith
29 Cole Custer
30 Erik Jones
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
32 Austin Hill
33 Alex Bowman
34 Riley Herbst
35 Cody Ware
36 Ty Dillon
37  

Watch: Blaney explains Bristol confrontation, NASCAR's no-penalty call

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Carson Hocevar, Ryan Blaney trade niceties a week after Bristol fight

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Annunziata hits back at Bollman after bitter ARCA title showdown: "He's not innocent"

ARCA
ARCA
Annunziata hits back at Bollman after bitter ARCA title showdown: "He's not innocent"

Thomas Annunziata wins ARCA title on tiebreaker after clashing with teammate Bollman

ARCA
ARCA
Thomas Annunziata wins ARCA title on tiebreaker after clashing with teammate Bollman

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Kansas Chase race starting lineup: Rain again washes out qualifying

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
NASCAR Cup Kansas Chase race starting lineup: Rain again washes out qualifying

Jacques Villeneuve defends Red Bull team orders call at F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jacques Villeneuve defends Red Bull team orders call at F1 Azerbaijan GP

"A big mistake" - Devastated Franco Colapinto apologises to Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris for Baku F1 crash

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
"A big mistake" - Devastated Franco Colapinto apologises to Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris for Baku F1 crash

Lando Norris: FIA should hand out race ban for Franco Colapinto's Baku F1 crash

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris: FIA should hand out race ban for Franco Colapinto's Baku F1 crash