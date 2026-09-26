NASCAR Cup Kansas Chase race starting lineup: Rain again washes out qualifying
For the third time in the last four races, NASCAR was forced to cancel Cup Series qualifying due to inclement weather
Ryan Blaney car cover during rain delay, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
NASCAR's qualifying metric -- a weighted average of a car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%) -- has been utilized to decide the Cup starting lineup in three of the first four Chase races, as scattered thunderstorms forced the series to cancel qualifying at Kansas Speedway.
As a result of that, Bristol race winner Joey Logano will start Sunday's 400-miler from pole position, with new championship leader Kyle Larson second.
Christopher Bell will start third, Carson Hocevar fourth, and Ty Gibbs fifth.
Regular season champion Denny Hamlin, who is one point away from the championship lead, will start sixth.
The lowest-starting Chase drivers are Chase Elliott in 18th, Chase Briscoe in 23rd, and Ryan Blaney 25th.
Practice was also canceled due to inclement weather, so the first lap on-track for all drivers will be when the green flag flies on Sunday.
It's worth noting that 12 of the last 13 Cup races at Kansas have been won by a starting position inside the top ten, with Ross Chastain's 2024 victory being the lone outlier (he started 20th).
2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|1
|Joey Logano (C)
|2
|Kyle Larson (C)
|3
|Christopher Bell (C)
|4
|Carson Hocevar (C)
|5
|Ty Gibbs (C)
|6
|Denny Hamlin (C)
|7
|Bubba Wallace (C)
|8
|William Byron (C)
|9
|Ryan Preece (C)
|10
|Josh Berry
|11
|Austin Cindric (C)
|12
|Chris Buescher (C)
|13
|Ross Chastain
|14
|Daniel Suarez (C)
|15
|Tyler Reddick (C)
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|17
|Shane van Gisbergen
|18
|Chase Elliott (C)
|19
|Austin Dillon
|20
|Todd Gilliland
|21
|Noah Gragson
|22
|Michael McDowell
|23
|Chase Briscoe (C)
|24
|AJ Allmendinger
|25
|Ryan Blaney (C)
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|27
|Connor Zilisch
|28
|Zane Smith
|29
|Cole Custer
|30
|Erik Jones
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|32
|Austin Hill
|33
|Alex Bowman
|34
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Cody Ware
|36
|Ty Dillon
|37
Watch: Blaney explains Bristol confrontation, NASCAR's no-penalty call
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