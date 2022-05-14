Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Where has Chase Briscoe's mojo gone after strong start?
NASCAR Cup / Kansas News

NASCAR Cup Kansas schedule, entry list and how to watch

Round 13 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place at Kansas Speedway.

How to watch NASCAR at Kansas

The NASCAR Cup and Truck Series will be present at Kansas Speedway, as well as the ARCA Menards Series.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, May 14

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

12 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

12:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2 p.m. - ARCA Menards Series Race (100 laps / 150 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

5:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

8 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps / 201 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 15

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps  400 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered. 

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott remains atop the championship standings, extending his lead at Darlington.

Joey Logano became the tenth different winner of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season, taking a controversial victory at Darlington Raceway. With two laps to go, he put William Byron in the wall, going on to collect his first checkered flag in over a year.

Both Austin Cindric (18th) and Denny Hamlin (22nd) are outside of the top-16 in points, but currently in the playoffs via race wins. RCR teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick find themselves in a battle over the final playoff spot with Dillon just one point ahead of Reddick.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 12 1 3 9 1 3313 349 12.7 9.3 453 7
2    William Byron 12 2 4 4 0 3126 544 13.5 15.0 388 13
3    Ryan Blaney 12 0 4 6 3 3142 370 8.3 12.9 388 4
4    Joey Logano 12 1 4 6 1 3208 142 10.3 14.3 374 6
5    Ross Chastain 12 2 7 7 0 2974 269 17.7 14.0 364 12
6    Kyle Busch 12 1 3 8 0 3035 225 11.0 12.7 364 5
7    Martin Truex, Jr. 12 0 2 5 0 3190 130 15.1 14.3 364 3
8    Alex Bowman 12 1 3 7 0 3272 18 12.8 12.1 357 6
9    Kyle Larson 12 1 5 6 1 2937 167 8.4 16.8 336 6
10    Christopher Bell 12 0 2 6 2 3156 121 9.1 16.4 327 0
11    Kevin Harvick 12 0 2 6 0 3155 13 19.7 13.3 313 0
12    Aric Almirola 12 0 1 4 0 3312 6 19.5 13.8 311 0
13    Chase Briscoe 12 1 2 3 0 3044 187 11.5 17.7 287 6
14    Austin Dillon 12 0 3 6 0 3045 2 18.8 15.2 287 0
15    Tyler Reddick 12 0 4 5 0 3017 206 11.8 17.1 286 2
16    Erik Jones 12 0 1 4 0 3261 47 16.7 17.7 282 0
Where has Chase Briscoe's mojo gone after strong start?
Where has Chase Briscoe's mojo gone after strong start?
