NASCAR Cup Kansas schedule, entry list and how to watch

How to watch NASCAR at Kansas

The NASCAR Cup and Truck Series will be present at Kansas Speedway, as well as the ARCA Menards Series.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, May 14

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

12 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

12:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2 p.m. - ARCA Menards Series Race (100 laps / 150 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

5:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

8 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps / 201 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 15

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps 400 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Noah Gragson Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott remains atop the championship standings, extending his lead at Darlington. Joey Logano became the tenth different winner of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season, taking a controversial victory at Darlington Raceway. With two laps to go, he put William Byron in the wall, going on to collect his first checkered flag in over a year. Both Austin Cindric (18th) and Denny Hamlin (22nd) are outside of the top-16 in points, but currently in the playoffs via race wins. RCR teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick find themselves in a battle over the final playoff spot with Dillon just one point ahead of Reddick.

DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 12 1 3 9 1 3313 349 12.7 9.3 453 7 2 William Byron 12 2 4 4 0 3126 544 13.5 15.0 388 13 3 Ryan Blaney 12 0 4 6 3 3142 370 8.3 12.9 388 4 4 Joey Logano 12 1 4 6 1 3208 142 10.3 14.3 374 6 5 Ross Chastain 12 2 7 7 0 2974 269 17.7 14.0 364 12 6 Kyle Busch 12 1 3 8 0 3035 225 11.0 12.7 364 5 7 Martin Truex, Jr. 12 0 2 5 0 3190 130 15.1 14.3 364 3 8 Alex Bowman 12 1 3 7 0 3272 18 12.8 12.1 357 6 9 Kyle Larson 12 1 5 6 1 2937 167 8.4 16.8 336 6 10 Christopher Bell 12 0 2 6 2 3156 121 9.1 16.4 327 0 11 Kevin Harvick 12 0 2 6 0 3155 13 19.7 13.3 313 0 12 Aric Almirola 12 0 1 4 0 3312 6 19.5 13.8 311 0 13 Chase Briscoe 12 1 2 3 0 3044 187 11.5 17.7 287 6 14 Austin Dillon 12 0 3 6 0 3045 2 18.8 15.2 287 0 15 Tyler Reddick 12 0 4 5 0 3017 206 11.8 17.1 286 2 16 Erik Jones 12 0 1 4 0 3261 47 16.7 17.7 282 0