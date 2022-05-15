Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Erik Jones NASCAR wheelnut saga, Petty GMS crew “never seen it” before Next / Kurt Busch tops 'Kyle and Kyle show' for Kansas Cup win
NASCAR Cup / Kansas Results

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas results: Kurt Busch wins

Kurt Busch won a dramatic race for 23XI Racing at Kansas Speedway after a fierce battle with Kyle Larson

The veteran driver secured his 34th career victory and his first since joining 23XI Racing at the start of the 2022 season. The team, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, had one previous victory with Bubba Wallace at Talladega last fall.

Busch is the eleventh different winner this year. Larson finished second after a dramatic back-and-forth battle.

There were ten leaders with 18 lead changes in a race slowed by eight cautions. While Kurt Busch won the second stage, his younger brother Kyle, who ultimately finished third, won the first stage. The elder Busch led a race-high 116 laps.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 267 3:13'03.150     116   50  
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 3:13'04.563 1.413 1.413 29   40  
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 267 3:13'05.141 1.991 0.578 18   53  
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 3:13'05.436 2.286 0.295     36  
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 267 3:13'06.995 3.845 1.559 37   32  
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 267 3:13'11.806 8.656 4.811     36  
7 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 3:13'16.689 13.539 4.883 4   43  
8 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 267 3:13'18.308 15.158 1.619 3   29  
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 3:13'19.108 15.958 0.800     29  
10 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 267 3:13'19.648 16.498 0.540     32  
11 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 267 3:13'20.708 17.558 1.060     33  
12 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 267 3:13'21.771 18.621 1.063 1   35  
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 3:13'22.586 19.436 0.815     24  
14 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 267 3:13'23.488 20.338 0.902     23  
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 267 3:13'25.021 21.871 1.533     22  
16 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 267 3:13'25.594 22.444 0.573 25   27  
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 267 3:13'27.027 23.877 1.433     22  
18 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 267 3:13'27.506 24.356 0.479        
19 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 267 3:13'28.384 25.234 0.878     18  
20 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 267 3:13'31.401 28.251 3.017     17  
21 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 267 3:13'33.815 30.665 2.414     16  
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 267 3:13'35.322 32.172 1.507     15  
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 267 3:13'48.900 45.750 13.578     14  
24 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 266 3:13'03.956 1 Lap 1 Lap     13  
25 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 266 3:13'04.329 1 Lap 0.373     12  
26 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 266 3:13'23.093 1 Lap 18.764     11  
27 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 265 3:13'19.428 2 Laps 1 Lap     10  
28 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 265 3:13'29.809 2 Laps 10.381        
29 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 264 3:13'21.964 3 Laps 1 Lap 10   22  
30 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 263 3:13'16.180 4 Laps 1 Lap 24   14  
31 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 263 3:13'18.850 4 Laps 2.670        
32 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 261 3:13'20.476 6 Laps 2 Laps     8  
33 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 256 3:13'21.441 11 Laps 5 Laps     4  
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 255 3:13'06.931 12 Laps 1 Lap     3  
35 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 64 46'23.690 203 Laps 191 Laps   Electrical 2  
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 32 21'09.781 235 Laps 32 Laps   Chassis 1
shares
comments

Related video

Erik Jones NASCAR wheelnut saga, Petty GMS crew “never seen it” before
Previous article

Erik Jones NASCAR wheelnut saga, Petty GMS crew “never seen it” before
Next article

Kurt Busch tops 'Kyle and Kyle show' for Kansas Cup win

Kurt Busch tops 'Kyle and Kyle show' for Kansas Cup win
Load comments
Kurt Busch More from
Kurt Busch
Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021 Atlanta II
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it" Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor" Road America
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"

Latest news

Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat

Kyle Larson credits 'war machine' in battle for Kansas win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson credits 'war machine' in battle for Kansas win

Kurt Busch tops 'Kyle and Kyle show' for Kansas Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch tops 'Kyle and Kyle show' for Kansas Cup win

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas results: Kurt Busch wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas results: Kurt Busch wins

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.