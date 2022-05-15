NASCAR Cup Series Kansas results: Kurt Busch wins

The veteran driver secured his 34th career victory and his first since joining 23XI Racing at the start of the 2022 season. The team, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, had one previous victory with Bubba Wallace at Talladega last fall.

Busch is the eleventh different winner this year. Larson finished second after a dramatic back-and-forth battle.

There were ten leaders with 18 lead changes in a race slowed by eight cautions. While Kurt Busch won the second stage, his younger brother Kyle, who ultimately finished third, won the first stage. The elder Busch led a race-high 116 laps.