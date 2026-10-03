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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas Chase race starting lineup: Denny Hamlin earns pole in JGR 1-2-3-4

Joe Gibbs Racing was back on top in Las Vegas qualifying, with Hamlin leading a sweep of the top four positions by JGR cars

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Denny Hamlin has answered Kyle Larson in the intensifying battle for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, rocketing to pole position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin lapped the 1.5-mile track in 28.910s, just 0.017s clear of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs for the top spot. Hamlin has won the last two Cup races at Vegas, and is trying to win three in-a-row on Sunday to erase his 26-point deficit to Larson.

"It was good," said Hamlin. "It had a lot of really good characteristics of cars I've had here in the past, and I thought we improved on that slightly this time around. I feel like it's pretty good. We have a long way to go, but that's a great start."

It was another pair of JGR cars directly behind them, as Christopher Bell qualified third and Chase Briscoe fourth, with 23XI's Tyler Reddick making it a sweep of the top five starting spots in fifth.

Championship leader Kyle Larson will start sixth, leading the way for Chevrolet, while Austin Cindric leads the way for Ford in seventh.

William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Carson Hocevar filled out the remainder of the top ten.

The two lowest-starting Chase drivers both belong to Team Penske, with Ryan Blaney in 20th and teammate Joey Logano 23rd.

Qualifying went incident-free, but two cars did not take part -- the No. 4 of Noah Gragson and the No. 21 of Josh Berry, as both crashed in practice. 

Watch: Josh Berry hits wall hard during Las Vegas practice

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas Chase race starting lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph
1 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 28.910   186.787
2 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 28.927 0.017 186.677
3 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 28.998 0.088 186.220
4 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 29.011 0.101 186.136
5 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 29.015 0.105 186.111
6 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 29.054 0.144 185.861
7 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 29.144 0.234 185.287
8 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 29.153 0.243 185.230
9 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 29.177 0.267 185.077
10 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 29.185 0.275 185.027
11 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 29.211 0.301 184.862
12 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 29.279 0.369 184.433
13 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 29.280 0.370 184.426
14 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 29.340 0.430 184.049
15 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 29.360 0.450 183.924
16 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 29.387 0.477 183.755
17 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 29.387 0.477 183.755
18 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 29.387 0.477 183.755
19 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 29.426 0.516 183.511
20 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 29.431 0.521 183.480
21 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 29.478 0.568 183.187
22 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 29.488 0.578 183.125
23 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 29.490 0.580 183.113
24 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 29.573 0.663 182.599
25 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 29.586 0.676 182.519
26 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 29.675 0.765 181.971
27 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 29.695 0.785 181.849
28 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 29.716 0.806 181.720
29 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 29.773 0.863 181.372
30 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 29.788 0.878 181.281
31 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 29.895 0.985 180.632
32 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 29.942 1.032 180.349
33 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 30.055 1.145 179.671
34 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 30.259 1.349 178.459
35 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford -- -- --
36 21 USA Josh Berry Ford -- -- --

 

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