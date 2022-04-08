NASCAR Cup Martinsville practice results: Elliott tops charts

Chase Elliott was the fastest man at the Virginia short track, completing a lap in just 19.995 seconds (94.704mph). His teammate Kyle Larson led the way in ten consecutive lap averages, with Elliott ranking fourth.

Elliott also ran the most laps at 57. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney were the only other drivers to run more than 50 laps.

He led the Toyotas of Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace, who topped the Group A drivers.

The session went incident-free.

Read Also: Chase Elliott leads Kyle Busch in Martinsville Cup practice