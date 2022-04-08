Tickets Subscribe
Chase Elliott leads Kyle Busch in Martinsville Cup practice Next / Chase Elliott rockets to NASCAR Cup pole in Martinsville
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville Results

NASCAR Cup Martinsville qualifying results: Elliott on pole

The starting lineup has been set for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Chase Elliott earned his tenth career pole and his first at Martinsville.

He is followed by several Ford drivers with Aric Almirola starting alongside him. 

Although track position is crucial at the tight short track, the pole-sitter has not won a race there since Jimmie Johnson did it in 2013. 

There were no incidents during either round of qualifying.

Read Also:

Round 2

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 19.694     96.151
2 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2 19.799 0.105 0.105 95.641
3 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 2 19.808 0.114 0.009 95.598
4 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2 19.850 0.156 0.042 95.395
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 2 19.893 0.199 0.043 95.189
6 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2 19.941 0.247 0.048 94.960
7 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 2 19.965 0.271 0.024 94.846
8 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 2 20.003 0.309 0.038 94.666
9 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 2 20.015 0.321 0.012 94.609
10 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 2 20.062 0.368 0.047 94.387

Round 1 / Group A

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2 19.778     95.743
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 19.822 0.044 0.044 95.530
3 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 2 19.835 0.057 0.013 95.468
4 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2 19.841 0.063 0.006 95.439
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 2 19.875 0.097 0.034 95.275
6 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 2 19.901 0.123 0.026 95.151
7 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 2 19.904 0.126 0.003 95.137
8 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 2 19.965 0.187 0.061 94.846
9 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 2 19.982 0.204 0.017 94.765
10 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 2 19.996 0.218 0.014 94.699
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 2 20.083 0.305 0.087 94.289
12 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 2 20.095 0.317 0.012 94.232
13 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 2 20.134 0.356 0.039 94.050
14 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 2 20.145 0.367 0.011 93.999
15 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 2 20.545 0.767 0.400 92.168
16 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 2 20.591 0.813 0.046 91.963
17 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 2 21.021 1.243 0.430 90.081
18 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet    

Round 1 / Group B

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 2 19.724     96.005
2 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 2 19.733 0.009 0.009 95.961
3 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 2 19.739 0.015 0.006 95.932
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 19.746 0.022 0.007 95.898
5 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2 19.774 0.050 0.028 95.762
6 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 2 19.775 0.051 0.001 95.757
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 2 19.789 0.065 0.014 95.690
8 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 2 19.790 0.066 0.001 95.685
9 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 2 19.792 0.068 0.002 95.675
10 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 2 19.863 0.139 0.071 95.333
11 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 2 19.863 0.139 0.000 95.333
12 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 2 19.867 0.143 0.004 95.314
13 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 2 19.937 0.213 0.070 94.979
14 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 2 19.986 0.262 0.049 94.746
15 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 20.100 0.376 0.114 94.209
16 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 2 20.113 0.389 0.013 94.148
17 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 2 20.269 0.545 0.156 93.423
18 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 2 20.494 0.770 0.225 92.398
