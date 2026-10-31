Qualifying report

NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

NASCAR Cup Martinsville starting lineup: Denny Hamlin rockets to pole

Championship leader Kyle Larson will start third, directly behind title rival Hamlin

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 7:14 PM

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Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Denny Hamlin is on the ropes in the championship battle, but he's not yet out of it. He responded to the pressure with an impressive pole position at Martinsville, beating Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs by 0.049s. It was the 54th pole of Hamlin's career and his sixth of the 2026 season.

Championship leader Kyle Larson was the top-qualifying Chevrolet in third, with Austin Cindric fourth and Joey Logano fifth.

Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Josh Berry filled out the remainder of the top ten.

"Yeah, it was a great lap," said Hamlin, who has six Cup wins at Martinsville (leading all active drivers). "Truthfully, I kind of hit all the marks I wanted to hit. The car did a lot of the things I needed it to do there on that first lap. So it was a really great job by the race team. Great adjustments there, and we'll see what we've got tomorrow."

On the title battle, Hamlin added: "We're going to give it all we've got, and all we've got is all we've got. I wish I had a little bit more, but we just need to control our own destiny tomorrow, and that's getting the best day we possibly can, and wherever the chips fall from there, they do.

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There were no incidents in qualifying, but Cody Ware did not make a lap after suffering nose damage in practice.

Larson enters this race with a 73-point advantage over Hamlin, and needs to gain just four points on him to clinch the title early. He struggled in practice, but qualifying was a huge improvement for the No. 5 team.

"It was solid," said Larson, who has one win at Martinsville. "I was hopeful for the lap time to show a little faster, because it didn't feel that bad the first lap, but a little squirmy on entry, but I thought my exit grip was okay. And then the second lap was just all that, but worse. So, happy to start in the first couple rows, and hopefully we can stay in the hunt all day."

I think everybody else is convinced that we're going to lock it up here this weekend, but to me, I'm not looking at it that way. Obviously, Denny starts ahead of me, so he's really, really good here. He was one position away from a max points day earlier this year. I'm more just kind of looking at how to keep it up front to leave myself a buffer for next week. And then, yeah, we'll see how the race plays out, but that's kind of my mindset. You know, Denny's definitely a much better short track racer than me. But yeah, just trying to stay in the hunt."

While track position is critical at the half-mile short track, it can also be a chaotic race as a driver starting from the front row has only won this race a single time in the last 26 Cup races at the paperclip. By contrast, a driver starting 10th or worse has won six of the last eight.

NASCAR Cup 'Xfinity 500' Martinsville starting lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph 1 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 19.226 98.492 2 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 19.275 0.049 98.241 3 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 19.300 0.074 98.114 4 2 Austin Cindric Ford 19.325 0.099 97.987 5 22 Joey Logano Ford 19.330 0.104 97.962 6 60 Ryan Preece Ford 19.343 0.117 97.896 7 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 19.354 0.128 97.840 8 24 William Byron Chevrolet 19.368 0.142 97.770 9 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 19.379 0.153 97.714 10 21 Josh Berry Ford 19.380 0.154 97.709 11 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 19.382 0.156 97.699 12 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 19.394 0.168 97.638 13 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 19.414 0.188 97.538 14 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 19.416 0.190 97.528 15 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 19.433 0.207 97.442 16 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 19.443 0.217 97.392 17 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 19.449 0.223 97.362 18 17 Chris Buescher Ford 19.457 0.231 97.322 19 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 19.490 0.264 97.158 20 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 19.495 0.269 97.133 21 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 19.506 0.280 97.078 22 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 19.508 0.282 97.068 23 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 19.523 0.297 96.993 24 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 19.537 0.311 96.924 25 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 19.540 0.314 96.909 26 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 19.552 0.326 96.849 27 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 19.555 0.329 96.835 28 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 19.559 0.333 96.815 29 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 19.584 0.358 96.691 30 43 Erik Jones Toyota 19.588 0.362 96.671 31 4 Noah Gragson Ford 19.620 0.394 96.514 32 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 19.624 0.398 96.494 33 38 Zane Smith Ford 19.643 0.417 96.401 34 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 19.703 0.477 96.107 35 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 19.726 0.500 95.995 36 66 Josh Bilicki Ford 20.004 0.778 94.661 37 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet -- -- --

Watch: Hamlin talks expectations with Michael Jordan, clutch performances

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