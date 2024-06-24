All Series
Race report
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire

NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

Christopher Bell completed a wild and wet sweep of the NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with an overtime win in Sunday’s Cup race on rain tires.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Bell, who won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, got a big jump on the field on an overtime restart and cruised to a 1.104-second win over a surprising Chase Briscoe.

The final 77 laps of the race were run on wet weather tires – the longest stint since NASCAR implemented their use on some oval tracks.

Bell moved into the lead for the final time on lap 242 and held on to the top spot through five agonizing restarts. The victory is Bell’s third of the 2024 season – tied for the most of any driver – and ninth of his Cup career.

Bell was already well versed on wet weather tires at New Hampshire as they were utilized at the start of Saturday’s Xfinity race, which was his fourth at the track in that series.

Watch: Christopher Bell recaps weekend sweep at Loudon

"You never know how this thing is going to shake out whenever you change so many things like that and the adverse conditions. I personally love adverse conditions because you're always trying to think outside the box," Bell said. "You know, whenever we went back out, I was feeling around, and it felt like the normal Loudon groove was really, really slippery.
" So, I tried to just run down or run up, and Adam (Stevens, crew chief) put the tune on this thing, and it was turning really good. And hey, guys, this one didn't get shortened."

Josh Berry ended up third, Kyle Larson fourth and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., John Hunter Nemechek, Martin Truex Jr. and Ross Chastain.

Reddick appeared to have victory in hand thanks to staying out after the end of Stage 2 and gambling the bad weather would reach the track before the end of the race. It did, but NASCAR waited out a two-hour, 15-minute rain delay to dry the track enough to utilize the wet weather tires.

Read Also:

Stage 1

Bell ran down and passed Chase Elliott with 28 laps to go and held Joey Logano off by 1.886 seconds to take the Stage 1 win, his seventh of the 2024 season. Elliott ended up third, Ryan Blaney fourth and Berry rounded out the top five.

Stage 2

Denny Hamlin stayed out when most others pit and held on to take the Stage 2 win by 0.760 seconds over Truex. Logano was third, Bell fourth and Blaney ended up fifth.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead lap cars pit with Larson first off pit road. Truex, who entered running second, had trouble during his right-rear tire change and had a prolonged stop.

With rain headed toward the track, Reddick and Michael McDowell stayed on the track and led the way with 108 laps remaining.

In Turn 2 on the restart, Logano pushed up the track and into Elliott, sending the regular season points leader spinning.. Both cars suffered damage, but were able to return to the track after repairs.

Reddick led McDowell and Larson when the green flag returned on lap 200 and rain about 20 minutes out from the track.

Truex, who had was fighting through the field after a bad pit stop during the stage break, came down the track and into Brad Keselowski on lap 210, which sent Truex’s No. 19 Toyota into the wall.

On Lap 216, Kyle Busch spun around off Turn 4 and slammed into the inside retaining wall to bring out a caution with Reddick still in the lead.

During the caution it began to rain, and NASCAR displayed the red flag after lap 219. After a nearly a two-hour, 15-minute delay, the weather cleared, and NASCAR had teams change to wet weather tires before it restarted with 74 laps remaining.

On lap 235, Chastain looped it around off Turn 4 after contact with Justin Haley to bring out a caution. Reddick remained the leader on the restart with 60 laps to go. Bell went to the apron and powered around Reddick for the lead shortly after the restart.

Gragson spun around on the apron on lap 265 and drifted up the track and into Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace in an incident that ended up collecting five cars. Bell continued to lead on the restart with 27 laps to go.

Carson Hocevar looped it around off Turn 2 which brought out caution. Bell remained out front when the race returned to green with nine laps remaining.

Blaney and McDowell wrecked to set up another restart with four laps to go and Bell ahead of Berry, Larson and Briscoe. Keselowski spun around with two laps remaining to send the race into a two-lap overtime.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 305

3:48'13.839

   14  
2 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 305

+1.104

3:48'14.943

 1.104 10  
3 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 305

+1.109

3:48'14.948

 0.005 17  
4 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 305

+1.371

3:48'15.210

 0.262 11  
5 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 305

+1.751

3:48'15.590

 0.380 11  
6 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 305

+2.080

3:48'15.919

 0.329 10  
7 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 305

+2.420

3:48'16.259

 0.340 18  
8 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 305

+2.523

3:48'16.362

 0.103 24  
9 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 305

+2.697

3:48'16.536

 0.174 14  
10 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 305

+2.898

3:48'16.737

 0.201 19  
11 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 305

+3.048

3:48'16.887

 0.150 19  
12 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 305

+3.801

3:48'17.640

 0.753 9  
13 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 305

+3.862

3:48'17.701

 0.061 23  
14 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 305

+3.985

3:48'17.824

 0.123 10  
15 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 305

+4.007

3:48'17.846

 0.022 10  
16
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 305

+4.305

3:48'18.144

 0.298 12  
17
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 305

+4.522

3:48'18.361

 0.217 20  
18 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 305

+4.523

3:48'18.362

 0.001 31  
19 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 305

+4.687

3:48'18.526

 0.164 11  
20 T. DillonKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 305

+4.724

3:48'18.563

 0.037 16  
21 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 305

+4.829

3:48'18.668

 0.105 28  
22 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 305

+4.857

3:48'18.696

 0.028 15  
23 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 305

+5.144

3:48'18.983

 0.287 16  
24 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 305

+5.173

3:48'19.012

 0.029 10  
25 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 305

+5.290

3:48'19.129

 0.117 10  
26 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 305

+5.434

3:48'19.273

 0.144 14  
27 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 305

+5.522

3:48'19.361

 0.088 19  
28 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 305

+5.704

3:48'19.543

 0.182 23  
29 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 305

+6.617

3:48'20.456

 0.913 10  
30
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 304

+1 Lap

3:48'21.062

 1 Lap 13  
31 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 303

+2 Laps

3:48'22.057

 1 Lap 18  
32 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 302

+3 Laps

3:48'22.033

 1 Lap 22  
33 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 268

+37 Laps

3:19'12.400

 34 Laps 15  
34 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 265

+40 Laps

3:07'42.061

 3 Laps 9  
35 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 222

+83 Laps

2:28'58.841

 43 Laps 14  
36 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 142

+163 Laps

1:19'14.605

 80 Laps 5

Previous article Briscoe reacts to Bell leaking his future NASCAR plans
Next article Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

