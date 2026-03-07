Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Phoenix practice and qualifying suggests promising race

Everyone thinks the horsepower and tire is making these tracks more competitive

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Edited:
GettyImages-2264721563

Joey Logano, Team Penske

There was definitely a different feel for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to chase in their return to Phoenix Raceway four months after the 2025 championship race.

By the end of the day, Joey Logano secured the pole for Team Penske, but only after a brief afternoon of practice in which there were several tire failures and spins that included the driver chasing four straight wins to open the 2026 season.

To be clear, ‘failure’ doesn’t mean an issue with Goodyear, but rather teams aggressively going as low as possible on tire pressure in the pursuit of speed with an increase to 750 horsepower from the 670 used last year.

It has changed the notebook to a certain extent and teams needed to find the limit and no one did so on Saturday quite like Logano, crew chief Paul Wolfe and the Team Penske No. 22 Ford team.

“I would say the power is definitely in effect,” said Logano during his post pole press conference. “It’s not huge but it’s directionally that way. Any time you talk to any driver, they’re going to say put more horsepower in it, but the fact it seems like (tire) fall off is pretty high and cars are searching around has to go into the equation too right?

“We’re on the brakes more and on the gas a little less, but spinning the (tires) more, and it’s just easier to wear them out. It just promotes a wider track and better racing. So whether it comes from the tire wear or the horsepower, it all goes together. It’s all a package.”

 

Said ‘package’ created an exciting pair of 20 minute practice sessions with RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski each losing right front pressure. Buescher was able to nurse it to pit road but Keselowski hit the wall and needed to go to a backup car as a result.

Keselowski did not turn a qualifying lap.

“It’s really surprising,” Keselowski said on the Amazon Prime broadcast. “We saw that Chris had an issue so we pumped it up full of air and drove it slow to build some air and not abuse it … not sure why it would blow.”

Chase Briscoe said he felt the power too.

“I’ll be the first to admit, I didn’t think we would feel the difference in power,” said Briscoe on Prime. “But I’ll be the first to admit, it feels like there is way more than 750 or whatever it is. This is the most slick and wore out we’ve been here. It’s going to be fun tomorrow for sure.”

 

To that point, Tyler Reddick simply spun out driving too deep into the corner during practice.

“Was just trying to get the balance on our Jordan Brand Toyota a little bit closer,” Reddick said on Prime. “Practice is one of those moments where you can explore and try things but also impact your weekend pretty severely.

“Just pushed too far, and that’s okay.”

Logano also said he’s already chomping for more power after getting a taste of 750 the past two weeks so far.

“There's no doubt Goodyear's done an incredible job at bringing in a tire that actually falls off because for years here, you remember, gosh, you'd run a whole run and be like three tenths, four tenths slower than what you started (and) now you're seconds off, right,” said Logano. “So we've come a long, long ways.

“Goodyear's done the biggest amount but the engine is directionally better. We have to be open for more, right, just because we’re all saying this is good. It’s never enough from a driver standpoint but this is going to be a great race tomorrow, one of our better races, in my opinion.”

Photos from Phoenix - Qualifying

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
GettyImages-2264721563

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
37
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2026 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix full starting lineup: Joey Logano on pole
Next article Joe Gibbs Racing had Chris Gabehart followed by a private investigator before lawsuit

Top Comments

More from
Matt Weaver

The timeless character traits of Justin Allgaier winning in NASCAR O'Reilly

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Phoenix
The timeless character traits of Justin Allgaier winning in NASCAR O'Reilly

Joe Gibbs Racing had Chris Gabehart followed by a private investigator before lawsuit

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing had Chris Gabehart followed by a private investigator before lawsuit

Gibbs details reasons it seeks expedited discovery against Spire, Gabehart

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Gibbs details reasons it seeks expedited discovery against Spire, Gabehart

Latest news

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible