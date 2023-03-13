2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results
NASCAR has its first repeat winner of the 2023 season after a chaotic finish at Phoenix Raceway.
Hendrick Motorsports dominated Sunday at Phoenix, but Kevin Harvick methodically made his way to front of the field. In his final season of competition, the veteran driver took the lead in the final stage and was living up to his nickname as 'The Closer.'
But a caution with ten laps to go changed everything. Harrison Burton spun, and there was split strategies among the frontrunners as they filed down pit road. While several went with a two-tire call, Harvick fell back to seventh after taking four.
The ensuing restarts didn't go his way and it was an HMS driver claiming the checkered flag once again. William Byron won for the second consecutive week, earning his sixth career win as a Cup driver.
Alex Bowman collected his fourth straight top-ten and moved into the points lead after Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain had yet another run-in at the end of the race.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Laps Led
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'18.687
|64
|2
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|317
|3:00'19.017
|0.330
|3
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|317
|3:00'19.145
|0.458
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'19.305
|0.618
|201
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|317
|3:00'19.426
|0.739
|36
|6
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|317
|3:00'19.656
|0.969
|7
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|317
|3:00'19.744
|1.057
|8
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'19.829
|1.142
|9
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'20.009
|1.322
|10
|9
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'20.040
|1.353
|11
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|317
|3:00'20.280
|1.593
|12
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|317
|3:00'20.329
|1.642
|13
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|317
|3:00'20.447
|1.760
|14
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|317
|3:00'20.565
|1.878
|15
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|317
|3:00'20.584
|1.897
|16
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'20.752
|2.065
|17
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|317
|3:00'20.841
|2.154
|18
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|317
|3:00'20.843
|2.156
|1
|19
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'21.074
|2.387
|20
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'21.285
|2.598
|21
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'21.300
|2.613
|14
|22
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'21.475
|2.788
|23
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|317
|3:00'22.868
|4.181
|24
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|317
|3:00'23.166
|4.479
|1
|25
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|316
|3:00'21.286
|1 Lap
|26
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|316
|3:00'21.489
|1 Lap
|27
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|316
|3:00'21.589
|1 Lap
|28
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|316
|3:00'26.428
|1 Lap
|29
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|316
|3:00'28.181
|1 Lap
|30
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|315
|3:00'22.131
|2 Laps
|31
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|315
|3:00'22.736
|2 Laps
|32
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|314
|3:00'30.184
|3 Laps
|33
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|313
|3:00'24.681
|4 Laps
|34
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|311
|3:00'22.373
|6 Laps
|35
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|310
|3:00'29.776
|7 Laps
|36
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|50
|25'02.654
|267 Laps
