NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results

NASCAR has its first repeat winner of the 2023 season after a chaotic finish at Phoenix Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports dominated Sunday at Phoenix, but Kevin Harvick methodically made his way to front of the field. In his final season of competition, the veteran driver took the lead in the final stage and was living up to his nickname as 'The Closer.'

But a caution with ten laps to go changed everything. Harrison Burton spun, and there was split strategies among the frontrunners as they filed down pit road. While several went with a two-tire call, Harvick fell back to seventh after taking four. 

The ensuing restarts didn't go his way and it was an HMS driver claiming the checkered flag once again. William Byron won for the second consecutive week, earning his sixth career win as a Cup driver.

Alex Bowman collected his fourth straight top-ten and moved into the points lead after Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain had yet another run-in at the end of the race.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Laps Led
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 317 3:00'18.687   64
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 317 3:00'19.017 0.330  
3 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 317 3:00'19.145 0.458  
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 317 3:00'19.305 0.618 201
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 317 3:00'19.426 0.739 36
6 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 317 3:00'19.656 0.969  
7 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 317 3:00'19.744 1.057  
8 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 317 3:00'19.829 1.142  
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 317 3:00'20.009 1.322  
10 9 Josh Berry Chevrolet 317 3:00'20.040 1.353  
11 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 317 3:00'20.280 1.593  
12 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 317 3:00'20.329 1.642  
13 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 317 3:00'20.447 1.760  
14 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 317 3:00'20.565 1.878  
15 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 317 3:00'20.584 1.897  
16 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 317 3:00'20.752 2.065  
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 317 3:00'20.841 2.154  
18 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 317 3:00'20.843 2.156 1
19 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 317 3:00'21.074 2.387  
20 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 317 3:00'21.285 2.598  
21 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 317 3:00'21.300 2.613 14
22 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 317 3:00'21.475 2.788  
23 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 317 3:00'22.868 4.181  
24 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 317 3:00'23.166 4.479 1
25 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 316 3:00'21.286 1 Lap  
26 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 316 3:00'21.489 1 Lap  
27 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 316 3:00'21.589 1 Lap  
28 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 316 3:00'26.428 1 Lap  
29 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 316 3:00'28.181 1 Lap  
30 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 315 3:00'22.131 2 Laps  
31 38 Zane Smith Ford 315 3:00'22.736 2 Laps  
32 15 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 314 3:00'30.184 3 Laps  
33 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 313 3:00'24.681 4 Laps  
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 311 3:00'22.373 6 Laps  
35 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 310 3:00'29.776 7 Laps  
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 50 25'02.654 267 Laps  
