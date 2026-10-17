Qualifying report

NASCAR Cup Phoenix II

NASCAR Cup Phoenix starting lineup: Ryan Blaney on pole, Kyle Larson struggles

Blaney led a Team Penske 1-2 at Phoenix Raceway as they look to be the team to beat yet again

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 17, 2026, 10:52 PM

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Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

With a 26.250s lap, Ryan Blaney rocketed to pole position at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. He was part of an all-Penske front row with teammate Joey Logano second, 0.032s behind.

Blaney has won the last two Cup races at Phoenix, and Penske has consistently been the strongest team at the Arizona track in recent years.

Chase Briscoe started third after winning back-to-back races at Las Vegas and Charlotte, with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell fourth and fifth, respectively.

Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Michael McDowell, Josh Berry, and William Byron filled out the remainder of the top ten.

But the biggest story of qualifying involved championship leader Kyle Larson. He entered this race with a +49-point buffer, but he will start 22nd and facing a very short opening stage.

The winner of the Cup race at Phoenix has started inside the top 15 in each of the last 18 races, and the last driver to win from outside the top-20 was Ryan Newman in 2017. He also started 22nd.

Carson Hocevar was the lowest-qualifying Chase driver in 28th. Both he and Larson had big wiggles during their laps, but there were no incidents during the qualifying session.

"Proud of the lap for sure," said Blaney after securing pole position. "The car did everything you need to do and stuck when it needed to, so overall really good lap. I'm not the best qualifier at this place, I feel like I race better than I qualify, so really really proud of the effort by all the 12 boys for just working on how we get qualifying speed and what do we need to do to get better, so appreciate them. Great place to start for the weekend -- Penske front row, that's awesome and hopefully we have something for tomorrow."

Looking ahead to Sunday's race, Blaney added: "I thought our car was pretty decent in practice at a good speed, we'll keep tinkering on it a little bit, definitely be different tomorrow, it's going to be full sun tomorrow, a little bit warmer as today was, you know, a little bit different of just full shade, it's pretty cool outside, so the track will change a lot, so hopefully we can plan accordingly for that."

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NASCAR Cup 2026 Phoenix II Starting Lineup

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int mph 1 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 1 26.250 137.143 2 22 Joey Logano Ford 1 26.282 0.032 0.032 136.976 3 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 1 26.311 0.061 0.029 136.825 4 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 26.314 0.064 0.003 136.809 5 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 1 26.351 0.101 0.037 136.617 6 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 1 26.398 0.148 0.047 136.374 7 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 1 26.414 0.164 0.016 136.291 8 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 1 26.432 0.182 0.018 136.199 9 21 Josh Berry Ford 1 26.443 0.193 0.011 136.142 10 24 William Byron Chevrolet 1 26.483 0.233 0.040 135.936 11 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 26.513 0.263 0.030 135.782 12 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 1 26.539 0.289 0.026 135.649 13 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 1 26.600 0.350 0.061 135.338 14 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 26.606 0.356 0.006 135.308 15 2 Austin Cindric Ford 1 26.655 0.405 0.049 135.059 16 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 26.667 0.417 0.012 134.998 17 17 Chris Buescher Ford 1 26.678 0.428 0.011 134.943 18 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 1 26.680 0.430 0.002 134.933 19 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 1 26.746 0.496 0.066 134.600 20 38 Zane Smith Ford 1 26.752 0.502 0.006 134.569 21 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 26.761 0.511 0.009 134.524 22 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 26.769 0.519 0.008 134.484 23 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 26.782 0.532 0.013 134.419 24 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 1 26.782 0.532 0.000 134.419 25 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 1 26.798 0.548 0.016 134.338 26 60 Ryan Preece Ford 1 26.799 0.549 0.001 134.333 27 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 1 26.815 0.565 0.016 134.253 28 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 1 26.821 0.571 0.006 134.223 29 43 Erik Jones Toyota 1 26.827 0.577 0.006 134.193 30 4 Noah Gragson Ford 1 26.842 0.592 0.015 134.118 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 1 26.917 0.667 0.075 133.744 32 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 1 26.943 0.693 0.026 133.615 33 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1 26.957 0.707 0.014 133.546 34 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 26.986 0.736 0.029 133.403 35 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 1 26.990 0.740 0.004 133.383 36 67 Corey Heim Toyota 1 27.002 0.752 0.012 133.323 37 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 1 27.075 0.825 0.073 132.964

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