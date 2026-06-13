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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Pocono

NASCAR Cup Pocono starting lineup: Denny Hamlin earns pole as Wallace, Hocevar spin

Hamlin will start from pole as he pursues a third consecutive NASCAR Cup win this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin pole, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin pole, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

There's just no stopping the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin right now, who snagged pole position for this weekend's NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.  He was the only driver to break into the 51-second bracket with a fast lap of 51.948s.

This is Hamlin's 51st career pole and his sixth at Pocono. He will be joined on the front row by Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, who fell 0.055s short of P1.

"(Because of) the sun, the track heated up so much from the middle of the session to the end," said Hamlin after his run. "We just didn't have the clouds, but certainly had the grip. This whole team did a great job with adjustments, making it a little better from practice. I didn't execute a very good lap there in Turn 2, but overall, I thought I hit (Turns) 3 and 1 pretty decent. Just good enough."

Daniel Suarez will start third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and Chase Briscoe fifth. Chris Buescher led the way for Ford in sixth, Erik Jones seventh, and John Hunter Nemechek eighth, William Byron ninth, and Ryan Blaney tenth.

Championship leader Tyler Reddick has seen his once-mighty lead over Hamlin fall from +129pts to just +51pts in just three races, and he will start 16th.

Driving with a fractured left wrist after a 63G crash at Michigan, Christopher Bell will start 22nd.

Watch: Nothing stops Hamlin: Denny takes Pocono pole

Qualifying recap

In the first half of qualifying, the RFK Racing cars had some trouble. Brad Keselowski believed he was down a cylinder and took the No. 6 to the garage, while teammate Ryan Preece was unusually slow in the No. 60 car, far off the pace. Things went better for Buescher later in the session.

Some fast drivers went out early due to the carnage at Michigan, but Reddick, Bell, and Elliott were all slower than expected. It was actually Bowman who set the pace in the No. 48, just ahead of McDowelll.

As the second half of qualifying got underway, the first car out immediately toppled Bowman's No. 48 HMS Chevy, and that was Gibbs in the No. 54 JGR Toyota.

His 52.092s held until Suarez bested him with a very impressive run. Suarez's teammate Carson Hocevar looked strong as well, but had a big slide in Turn 1. However, he lost control at the exit of the Tunnel Turn, catching the outside wall before straightening it out.

Bubba Wallace was the very next car on track, spinning in the same spot, and slamming the inside wall nose-first. Both will start from the rear of the field.

Watch: Hocevar, Wallace find trouble in Pocono qualifying

There was a slight delay as they cleaned up the track, and Larson's run was interrupted by the yellow. NASCAR allowed Hendrick to change tires on Larson's No. 5 car.

Once the session resumed, Hamlin bested Suarez by a full tenth, and Larson also bumped Suarez off the front row.

The start time for Sunday's race has been moved up two full hours due to the threat of rain, with the race scheduled to go green just after 1pm EST.

NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Pocono

Q

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 1

51.948

173.250
2 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 2

+0.055

52.003

0.055 173.067
3 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 1

+0.111

52.059

0.056 172.881
4 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 1

+0.144

52.092

0.033 172.771
5 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 1

+0.184

52.132

0.040 172.639
6 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 1

+0.228

52.176

0.044 172.493
7 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 1

+0.241

52.189

0.013 172.450
8 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 1

+0.329

52.277

0.088 172.160
9 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.383

52.331

0.054 171.982
10 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 1

+0.418

52.366

0.035 171.867
11 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 1

+0.519

52.467

0.101 171.536
12 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 1

+0.536

52.484

0.017 171.481
13 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 1

+0.540

52.488

0.004 171.468
14 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 1

+0.589

52.537

0.049 171.308
15 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 1

+0.619

52.567

0.030 171.210
16 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 1

+0.620

52.568

0.001 171.207
17 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 1

+0.629

52.577

0.009 171.178
18 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 1

+0.643

52.591

0.014 171.132
19 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 1

+0.656

52.604

0.013 171.090
20
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
21 Ford 1

+0.679

52.627

0.023 171.015
21 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 1

+0.708

52.656

0.029 170.921
22 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 1

+0.776

52.724

0.068 170.700
23 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 1

+0.780

52.728

0.004 170.687
24 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.782

52.730

0.002 170.681
25 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 1

+0.870

52.818

0.088 170.396
26 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 1

+0.890

52.838

0.020 170.332
27 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 1

+0.911

52.859

0.021 170.264
28
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
88 Chevrolet 1

+1.001

52.949

0.090 169.975
29 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 1

+1.104

53.052

0.103 169.645
30 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 1

+1.129

53.077

0.025 169.565
31 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 1

+1.243

53.191

0.114 169.202
32 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 1

+1.266

53.214

0.023 169.128
33 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 1

+1.540

53.488

0.274 168.262
34
D. Dye Live Fast Motorsports
78 Chevrolet 1

+1.694

53.642

0.154 167.779
35 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 1

+1.773

53.721

0.079 167.532
36 United States C. Mears Beard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 1

+2.264

54.212

0.491 166.015
37 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 1

+19.188

1'11.136

16.924 126.518
38 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 0

View full results

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