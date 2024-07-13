All Series
Practice report
NASCAR Cup Pocono

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Tyler Reddick spins but still leads practice

Tyler Reddick spun out in the opening minutes but also ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Pocono Speedway.

Jim Utter
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Just as the second group got under way, Reddick looped his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota around in Turn 2 but was able to keep it off the wall.

 

Less than 10 minutes later, he was back on track and turned the fastest average lap speed of both sessions at 168.230 mph.

Reddick has been frustratingly close to picking up his second win of the season in recent weeks. He’s finished eighth or better in six of his last seven races, including finishes of third and second in his last two.

William Byron (from first group) and Martin Truex Jr. (from second group) ended up tied with the second-fastest lap speed (167.941 mph).

Bubba Wallace (from the second group) ended up third quick overall (167.863 mph).

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Truex had the fastest average lap speed (166.607 mph) followed by Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Group B

Reddick was the only driver to top 168 mph and led the way in the second session at 168.230 mph.

Truex was second fastest (167.941 mph) while Wallace was third (167.863 mph).

Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs – who won the pole last weekend – rounded out the top five.

Group A

Byron led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 167.941 mph.

Cindric was second quick (167.205 mph) and Kyle Larson was third fastest (167.137 mph). Larson, however, spun Turn 2 on the final lap of the practice session but was able to keep his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet off the wall.

 

Daniel Suarez ended fourth fastest and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

Kyle Busch struggled in the session, hampered by what he described as steering issues on his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 15

53.498

   168.231
2 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 16

+0.092

53.590

 0.092 167.942
3 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 17

+0.092

53.590

 0.000 167.942
4 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 18

+0.117

53.615

 0.025 167.863
5 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 17

+0.146

53.644

 0.029 167.773
6
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 20

+0.324

53.822

 0.178 167.218
7 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 19

+0.328

53.826

 0.004 167.205
8 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 12

+0.350

53.848

 0.022 167.137
9 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 17

+0.389

53.887

 0.039 167.016
10
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 16

+0.396

53.894

 0.007 166.994
11 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 14

+0.405

53.903

 0.009 166.967
12 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 19

+0.439

53.937

 0.034 166.861
13 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 15

+0.441

53.939

 0.002 166.855
14 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 13

+0.445

53.943

 0.004 166.843
15 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 13

+0.446

53.944

 0.001 166.840
16 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 17

+0.476

53.974

 0.030 166.747
17 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 16

+0.486

53.984

 0.010 166.716
18 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 12

+0.489

53.987

 0.003 166.707
19 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 17

+0.526

54.024

 0.037 166.593
20 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 14

+0.551

54.049

 0.025 166.516
21 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 12

+0.566

54.064

 0.015 166.469
22 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 18

+0.568

54.066

 0.002 166.463
23 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 14

+0.642

54.140

 0.074 166.236
24 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 21

+0.645

54.143

 0.003 166.226
25 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 15

+0.681

54.179

 0.036 166.116
26 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 15

+0.690

54.188

 0.009 166.088
27 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 11

+0.720

54.218

 0.030 165.997
28 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 16

+0.721

54.219

 0.001 165.993
29
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 18

+0.740

54.238

 0.019 165.935
30 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 20

+0.758

54.256

 0.018 165.880
31 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 15

+0.768

54.266

 0.010 165.850
32 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 14

+0.816

54.314

 0.048 165.703
33 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 14

+0.850

54.348

 0.034 165.599
34 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 15

+0.877

54.375

 0.027 165.517
35 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 11

+0.937

54.435

 0.060 165.335
36 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 16

+1.058

54.556

 0.121 164.968
37 J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM 44 Chevrolet 12

+1.900

55.398

 0.842 162.461

Previous article What’s the real point of NASCAR’s all-electric concept?
Next article NASCAR Cup Pocono: Ty Gibbs beats William Byron to pole position

Jim Utter
