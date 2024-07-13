NASCAR Cup Pocono: Tyler Reddick spins but still leads practice

Just as the second group got under way, Reddick looped his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota around in Turn 2 but was able to keep it off the wall.

Less than 10 minutes later, he was back on track and turned the fastest average lap speed of both sessions at 168.230 mph.

Reddick has been frustratingly close to picking up his second win of the season in recent weeks. He’s finished eighth or better in six of his last seven races, including finishes of third and second in his last two.

William Byron (from first group) and Martin Truex Jr. (from second group) ended up tied with the second-fastest lap speed (167.941 mph).

Bubba Wallace (from the second group) ended up third quick overall (167.863 mph).

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Truex had the fastest average lap speed (166.607 mph) followed by Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Group B

Reddick was the only driver to top 168 mph and led the way in the second session at 168.230 mph.

Truex was second fastest (167.941 mph) while Wallace was third (167.863 mph).

Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs – who won the pole last weekend – rounded out the top five.

Group A

Byron led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 167.941 mph.

Cindric was second quick (167.205 mph) and Kyle Larson was third fastest (167.137 mph). Larson, however, spun Turn 2 on the final lap of the practice session but was able to keep his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet off the wall.

Daniel Suarez ended fourth fastest and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

Kyle Busch struggled in the session, hampered by what he described as steering issues on his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.