Subscribe
Previous / Marco Andretti on NASCAR future: "I'm open to all of it"
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta II Qualifying report

Almirola grabs pole as Fords dominate Atlanta Cup qualifying

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola led a fleet of Fords in qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Just like earlier this year at Atlanta when the Fords absolutely dominated qualifying (and later the race), they looked to be very fast once again this weekend.

Eight of the ten cars fighting for pole position were driving Fords. Ty Gibbs was the only Toyota driver and Kyle Larson was the only Chevrolet.

Larson got a little sideways during the final round after hitting a bump on the frontstretch, costing himself a couple hundredths.

Halfway through the round, Almirola was fastest of all with over a tenth between himself and the next car on the timing sheets.

Ryan Blaney, who was quickest in the first round, very nearly eclipsed him, but ended up 0.014s shy of the top spot.

The pole was the fourth of Almirola's career and his first of the 2023 season. Ford drivers locked out the first three rows on the grid.

Chase Briscoe qualified third, followed by Spring Atlanta winner Joey Logano, Harrison Burton, Kevin Harvick, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson, Todd Gilliland, and Austin Cindric.

"I thought the car drove decent the first round, but it looked like a lot of guys were having a hard time," said Almirola.

"My Ford Mustang drove really good. Just needed a little more speed and (crew chief Drew Blickensderfer) made a few adjustments and that second round, we had the speed we needed. Just really proud of Drew and all the guys on this race team. Everybody back at Stewart-Haas Racing.

"We've been working so hard to get our cars where they need to be. So just proud of everybody's effort and work. Thank you to Doug Yates and everybody at Roush-Yates engine shop. You need a lot of horsepower when you come to a place where you run wide open. Just proud of everybody. We're gonna lead the field to the green, but hopefully we can finish there on Sunday."

Round 1

Several drivers struggled over the bumps through Turns 1 and 2 with Alex Bowman having a wiggle that shot him up the track. He ended up being slowest of all drivers who put down a lap, qualifying 36th.

Christopher Bell nearly spun out of Turn 2, going onto the apron as the rear-end stepped out on him. 

Bubba Wallace nearly caught the wall on his up-to-speed lap, bailing before even setting a time. He said afterwards: "Just really, really loose. A feeling I've never had before so I brought it in so we didn't tear up a good Toyota Camry. Found out what the issue was. Frustrating, but we'll fix it."

He did not wish to disclose the source of the issue, and will start 37th on Sunday.

Blaney was fastest of all drivers at 177.164mph. He led Briscoe, Logano, Burton, Gibbs, Almirola, Harvick, Gilliland, Larson, and Cindric as the drivers who advanced.

Brad Keselowski was sitting on the bubble late in the session, but was bumped out by Larson.

shares
comments

Related video

Marco Andretti on NASCAR future: "I'm open to all of it"
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Nemechek snags Atlanta Xfinity win in overtime finish

Nemechek snags Atlanta Xfinity win in overtime finish

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta II

Nemechek snags Atlanta Xfinity win in overtime finish Nemechek snags Atlanta Xfinity win in overtime finish

NASCAR 2023 Atlanta II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Atlanta II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II

NASCAR 2023 Atlanta II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Atlanta II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe