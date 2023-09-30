Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Qualifying report

Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race

Aric Almirola earned pole position for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:

In pre-qualifying inspection, three Fords from three different teams had issues. The No. 2 Team Penske Ford of Austin Cindric, the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Todd Gilliland and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Ryan Preece all failed twice. 

As a result, the car chief from each team has been ejected and all drivers have lost their pit selection.

Round 1

Fords continued their recent run of dominating the qualifying sessions at drafting tracks. Riley Herbst led the first round at 181.653mph. He was among seven Fords in the pole round. 

All three Team Penske drivers (Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Cindric) were among those who advanced.

Kyle Larson and William Byron were the only Chevrolet drivers inside the top-ten, with Bubba Wallace holding the banner for Toyota.

Others also moving into the second round included Almirola, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski.

Looking at the playoff drivers that failed to advance, Denny Hamlin will start 12th, Tyler Reddick 13th, Christopher Bell 15th, Martin Truex Jr. 16th, Chris Buescher 24th, Kyle Busch 25th, and Ross Chastain 32nd.

Round 2

In the final round, the Ford domination continued with Almirola claiming pole position with a lap of 181.656mph, beating Logano by just 0.004s. It was Almirola sixth career pole and his second of the 2023 season. It is the first time in his Cup career that he has earned multiple Cup poles in the same year.

Briscoe was third, Larson fourth, and Keselowski fifth. Herbst, Cindric, Byron, Wallace, and Blaney rounded out the top-ten.

"These races come down to pit stops, really, track position at the end," Almirola told NBC. "So, having a pit stall, having a clean-in and clean-out, stuff like that, that all matters. I'm just really proud of Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 10 team. We've been working so hard to put speed in these (cars). Doug Yates obviously brings a ton of horsepower when we come to these type race tracks. 

"Thank you to all the men and women at Stewart-Haas Racing. It's not a secret - it's been a tough year for us. To show that kind of grit and resolve and for everybody to continue to grind and work and bring fast race cars to the race track, that says a lot about our race team. 

"The driver has a small part to do with it, but a lot of it is the speed built into the car."

Read Also:
shares
comments

NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

D'station reveals plans to return to SUPER GT in 2024

D'station reveals plans to return to SUPER GT in 2024

SGT Super GT

D'station reveals plans to return to SUPER GT in 2024 D'station reveals plans to return to SUPER GT in 2024

Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race

Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race

Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe