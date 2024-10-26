Reddick rebounds from Vegas flip to earn pole position at Homestead

Last weekend, Tyler Reddick was rolling through the infield crash in a wild crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Just six days later, he's shown his determination to drag himself out of the elimination zone by winning pole position at Homestead.

Reddick's pole lap of 32.248s was more than enough to secure the top spot, earning his third pole of the year and the ninth of his Cup career. Joining him on the front row is Kyle Larson, who was 0.077s adrift of the pole.

Christopher Bell qualified third and Denny Hamlin fourth with Joe Gibbs Racing drivers locking out the second row. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who earned his first win of the year at Talladega earlier this month, was the highest-qualifying non-playoff driver in fifth.

Martin Truex Jr. was sixth, Chase Elliott seventh, Bubba Wallace eighth, Daniel Hemric ninth, and Justin Haley tenth.

There were no incidents during either round of qualifying and all drivers set a time.

Round 1

Reddick led the Group A drivers in the early-morning qualifying session with a 32.126s lap. Four of the five drivers who advanced were Toyota drivers with the 23XI duo of Reddick and Wallace advancing along with JGR drivers Hamlin and Truex.

Haley was the only Chevrolet driver to advance, representing Spire Motorsports and beating Josh Berry for the final spot by only 0.008s.

Two playoff drivers failed to advance and they were both Team Penske champions. Joey Logano, who won last week and is already locked into the Championship 4, was the lowest-qualifying playoff driver and was 13th in Group A (26th overall).

His teammate Ryan Blaney, who is in a far more precarious points position as he tries to earn back-to-back titles, will start 20th.

In Group B, a Toyota again topped the charts with Bell lapping the track with a 32.268s lap. In a contrast to Group A, Bell was the only Toyota to move on while the remaining four spots were all held by Chevrolets. Stenhouse, Larson, Elliott and a surprise in Hemric all moved forward. The Kaulig Racing driver was the last driver to advance, beating Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman by 0.039s.

William Byron was far behind his Hendrick teammates with the 2024 Daytona 500 winner qualifying 25th.