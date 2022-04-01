Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Chase Briscoe sees "a lot of comers and goers" with Next Gen car Next / NASCAR ejects six Cup Series car chiefs from Richmond
NASCAR Cup / Richmond Preview

NASCAR Cup Richmond schedule, entry list and how to watch

NASCAR heads to a short track for the first time this year (excluding The Clash) with Round 7 of the 2022 season at Richmond Raceway.

How to watch NASCAR at Richmond

Both the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be racing this weekend at the Virginia short track. Martin Truex Jr. is the most recent winner at Richmond after his victory in the 2021 playoffs while Alex Bowman is the defending winner of the spring race.

Kyle Busch has the most wins of all active drivers at Richmond, winning six times with his most recent victory coming back in 2018. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, and Truex also have multiple wins at Richmond.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, April 2

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

8:30 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

9 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:15 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 3

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series (400 laps / 300 miles) - FOX

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with NY Racing Team being the only open entry.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

27

Loriz Hezemans

Team Hezeberg

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

44

Greg Biffle

NY Racing Team

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Playoff Standings

With six different winners in the first six races, here are the drivers currently locked into the playoffs via a race victory: Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix), William Byron (Atlanta), and Ross Chastain (COTA). 

Chastain became the third different first-time winner following his spectacular last-lap battle with A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman.

Chase Elliott continues to lead the regular season standings, despite going winless so far. Daniel Suarez currently holds the final spot inside the playoffs. Erik Jones and Austin Dillon are the first drivers on the outside, and both are within 20 points of Suarez.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 6 0 1 4 0 1379 91 10.2 11.0 208   0
2    Ryan Blaney 6 0 2 3 2 1211 206 4.7 14.2 195 -13 2
3    Joey Logano 6 0 1 3 0 1378 33 8.7 14.7 185 -23 0
4    Alex Bowman 6 1 2 3 0 1376 16 9.0 12.7 183 -25 6
5    Ross Chastain 6 1 4 4 0 1240 156 18.3 12.8 180 -28 6
6    William Byron 6 1 2 2 0 1193 148 14.3 18.0 175 -33 7
7    Martin Truex, Jr. 6 0 0 3 0 1288 17 16.8 14.0 172 -36 2
8    Aric Almirola 6 0 1 3 0 1381 6 21.5 11.7 168 -40 0
9    Chase Briscoe 6 1 2 2 0 1242 128 9.7 16.7 166 -42 5
10    Tyler Reddick 6 0 2 3 0 1250 97 9.0 17.0 158 -50 2
11    Kyle Busch 6 0 1 3 0 1227 98 13.3 15.3 154 -54 0
12    Austin Cindric 6 1 1 2 1 1255 32 7.2 16.0 153 -55 5
13    Kurt Busch 6 0 2 3 0 1379 8 19.8 13.3 153 -55 0
14    Kevin Harvick 6 0 0 2 0 1371 12 20.2 14.5 153 -55 0
15    Daniel Suarez 6 0 2 3 0 1197 28 15.8 16.0 150 -58 1
16    Kyle Larson 6 1 2 2 1 1184 59 9.5 21.3 149 -59 5
