NASCAR Cup / Richmond Results

NASCAR Cup Richmond practice results: Kyle Busch leads

Practice has concluded for the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway, and it's a Toyota at the top of the charts.

Jim Utter
By:
NASCAR Cup Richmond practice results: Kyle Busch leads

Kyle Busch led the way at 119.691mph in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

There was one incident involving Bubba Wallace, who went spinning but escaped otherwise unscathed. Corey LaJoie also made minor contact with the outside wall.

Ryan Blaney ran the most laps at 44 total. 

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 26 22.558     119.691
2 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 27 22.628 0.070 0.070 119.321
3 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 44 22.689 0.131 0.061 119.000
4 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 37 22.724 0.166 0.035 118.817
5 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 19 22.731 0.173 0.007 118.781
6 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 24 22.746 0.188 0.015 118.702
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 25 22.773 0.215 0.027 118.561
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 35 22.776 0.218 0.003 118.546
9 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 23 22.788 0.230 0.012 118.483
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 37 22.800 0.242 0.012 118.421
11 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 25 22.807 0.249 0.007 118.385
12 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 22 22.809 0.251 0.002 118.374
13 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 49 22.825 0.267 0.016 118.291
14 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 42 22.826 0.268 0.001 118.286
15 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 30 22.829 0.271 0.003 118.271
16 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 21 22.835 0.277 0.006 118.240
17 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 31 22.840 0.282 0.005 118.214
18 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 23 22.853 0.295 0.013 118.146
19 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 28 22.853 0.295 0.000 118.146
20 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 33 22.856 0.298 0.003 118.131
21 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 29 22.863 0.305 0.007 118.095
22 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 18 22.865 0.307 0.002 118.084
23 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 30 22.883 0.325 0.018 117.992
24 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 33 22.896 0.338 0.013 117.925
25 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 25 22.897 0.339 0.001 117.919
26 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 23 22.899 0.341 0.002 117.909
27 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 27 22.968 0.410 0.069 117.555
28 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 30 22.996 0.438 0.028 117.412
29 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 18 23.032 0.474 0.036 117.228
30 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 33 23.156 0.598 0.124 116.600
31 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 21 23.201 0.643 0.045 116.374
32 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 34 23.230 0.672 0.029 116.229
33 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 8 23.300 0.742 0.070 115.880
34 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 35 23.330 0.772 0.030 115.731
35 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 21 23.355 0.797 0.025 115.607
36 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 22 23.865 1.307 0.510 113.136
37 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 14 23.977 1.419 0.112 112.608
NASCAR ejects six Cup Series car chiefs from Richmond
Previous article

NASCAR ejects six Cup Series car chiefs from Richmond
Next article

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice
Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join FOX broadcast booth at Talladega
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join FOX broadcast booth at Talladega

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
