Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

UPDATE: The race got underway after only a slight delay, starting on wet-weather tires.

Rain moved into the Richmond area on Sunday afternoon and remained fairly steady well past the original 7 p.m. ET start time.

Should the race end up being postponed, it will begin at noon ET Monday and broadcast live on FOX.

When the race does finally get under way at the ¾-mile oval, Kyle Larson will lead the field to green for the first time this season.

He beat his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the pole in Saturday’s qualifying session and earned the 17th pole of his career. Larson won this race one year ago.

“I mean practice went well and qualifying went good. I’m not expecting to win, but I think we have a No. 5 Chevrolet capable of contending,” Larson said.

“We have a pit stall to go along with it now, which helps. Just need to execute a good race and see where the results end up.”

This weekend’s race is the first for NASCAR’s new aero package on a track shorter than a mile in length. It debuted at Phoenix earlier this month.

Among the changes made are a simplified diffuser, use of the 2023 short track/road course splitter stuffers, removal of engine panel strakes, a three-inch spoiler, and simplified diffuser strakes.

Ross Chastain will line up third, fellow HMS driver Alex Bowman fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth.

Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Todd Gilliland, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric and his Penske teammate Joey Logano.

HMS has come out swinging this season.

Last weekend was the first time since 2007 the organization won multiple NASCAR national series races at the same track in the same weekend. Between Larson and William Byron (twice), Hendrick drivers have won three of the first six Cup races.