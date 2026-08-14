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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Richmond

NASCAR Cup Richmond starting lineup: Ryan Blaney takes pole position

Ryan Blaney will share the front row with Chase Briscoe at Richmond Raceway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

The grid is set for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Team Penske's Ryan Blaney earned pole position in the No. 12 Ford, running a fast lap of 22.225s. He will share the front row with Chase Briscoe in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, who missed the pole by 0.050s.

"I appreciate the cloud," said Blaney after practice. "I think a handful of us got the benefit of the cloud. We had a really good day. I thought our car was decent in practice. Qualifying is always super tough here. After running 50 or 60 laps in practice here, you're going to go out and run about three seconds faster than what your last lap was. You just hope you hit it right. The No. 12 car was great ... I'm excited for tomorrow. It's going to be a fun night under the lights. Hopefully we got something for them."

Josh Berry qualified third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and William Byron fifth. Ryan Preece, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Qualifying recap

Watch: Silver lining: Blaney credits cloud cover after winning Richmond pole

The first lap was the 'money' lap as the tires fell off too much to make the second lap worth it. Keselowski set the early benchmark at a 22.491s, and held P1 until RFK Racing teammate Ryan Preece set a 22.435s lap.

They remained 1-2 for a bit, but Berry was the next driver to take provisional pole, going much faster with a 22.281s lap. It was then Briscoe who eclipsed Berry by just 0.006s, and finally Blaney who went out near the very end of the session.

There were no incidents and 35 of the 36 entries put down a lap. Cody Ware, who spun in practice, did not.

Austin Cindric entered this race with the 16th and final spot inside the Chase field, and he will start 23rd.

NASCAR Cup Richmond Lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph
1 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 22.225   121.485
2 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 22.275 0.050 121.212
3 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 22.281 0.056 121.179
4 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 22.295 0.070 121.103
5 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 22.347 0.122 120.822
6 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 22.435 0.210 120.348
7 23 USA Bubba Wallace  Toyota 22.450 0.225 120.267
8 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 22.459 0.234 120.219
9 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 22.491 0.266 120.048
10 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 22.495 0.270 120.027
11 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 22.510 0.285 119.947
12 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 22.514 0.289 119.925
13 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 22.524 0.299 119.872
14 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 22.532 0.307 119.830
15 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 22.546 0.321 119.755
16 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 22.575 0.350 119.601
17 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 22.577 0.352 119.591
18 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 22.579 0.354 119.580
19 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 22.606 0.381 119.437
20 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 22.622 0.397 119.353
21 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 22.631 0.406 119.305
22 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 22.632 0.407 119.300
23 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 22.655 0.430 119.179
24 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 22.665 0.440 119.126
25 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 22.684 0.459 119.027
26 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 22.690 0.465 118.995
27 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 22.712 0.487 118.880
28 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 22.724 0.499 118.817
29 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 22.726 0.501 118.807
30 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 22.742 0.517 118.723
31 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 22.773 0.548 118.561
32 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 22.776 0.551 118.546
33 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 22.780 0.555 118.525
34 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 22.789 0.564 118.478
35 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 22.858 0.633 118.121
36 66 USA Josh Bilicki Ford 23.302 1.077 115.870
37 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet      

Photos from Richmond - Friday

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Riley Herbst, 23XI Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Cole Custer, Haas Factory Team

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Cole Custer, Haas Factory Team

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Richmond - Friday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Richmond - Friday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
74

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