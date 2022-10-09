NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Christopher Bell won the race, escaping elimination while Chase Briscoe just narrowly outscored Larson to transfer into the next round. Below is the reset points standings.

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez, Team Penske's Austin Cindric and the Hendrick duo of Larson and Alex Bowman were all eliminated at the checkered flag.

In the reset standings, Chase Elliott is back on top ahead of the Round of 8, which will take the Cup Series to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway.

