NASCAR Cup San Diego starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen rockets to pole
SVG will share the front row with Carson Hocevar, while championship leader Tyler Reddick starts deep in the field
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Shane van Gisbergen earned his sixth career pole and second of the 2026 season on Saturday, rocketing to pole position around NASCAR's all-new 3.4-mile street course at Naval Base Coronado. He even touched the wall twice on his fast lap, pushing to the absolute limit.
"A little bit (surprised)," said Van Gisbergen, who went out with the first group of qualifiers. "I thought the track would be better, and I thought people would execute a bit better. As I said, it's just so difficult. There's three or four corners you're seeing for the first time of the day, and it's on your heater. Amazing. The Red Bull Chevy is really good. Thank you to Trackhouse for doing a great job from yesterday, and we just need to get the driver a bit better," he concluded with a smile."
Van Gisbergen bested Carson Hocevar by 0.0156s with a fast lap of 2:14.788s. Ryan Blaney will start third, Zane Smith fourth, and Todd Gilliland fifth. Blaney was a little bit quicker than SVG for most of his lap, but lost it through the final set of corners.
Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece, Connor Zilisch, Michael McDowell, and Austin Hill will out the remainder of the top ten on the starting grid.
Project 91 driver Kevin Magnussen qualified 21st for his NASCAR Cup debut. Notably, championship leader Tyler Reddick spun out, but still reached 17th on the grid. Denny Hamlin is just 19 points behind him, and will start 26th.
Some other notable drivers very deep in the field include William Byron in 27th, Chase Elliott 30th, and an injured Christopher Bell 37th. He will have Brent Crews on standby, and may finish the race for Bell on Sunday.
Jimmie Johnson was the first driver to set a time, and showed just how tricky things were as he had to use the runoff area in Turn 2 to avoid an incident. Erik Jones also smacked the wall at the exit of Turn 16, but there were no red flags during the session.
NASCAR Cup San Diego 'Anduril 250' Full Starting Lineup
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Time
|Mph
|1
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|
134.788
|90.809
|2
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|
+0.156
134.944
|90.704
|3
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|
+0.260
135.048
|90.634
|4
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|
+0.603
135.391
|90.405
|5
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|
+0.607
135.395
|90.402
|6
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|
+0.645
135.433
|90.377
|7
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|
+0.695
135.483
|90.343
|8
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|
+1.095
135.883
|90.077
|9
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|
+1.140
135.928
|90.048
|10
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|
+1.171
135.959
|90.027
|11
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|
+1.362
136.150
|89.901
|12
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|
+1.531
136.319
|89.789
|13
|
C. Heim23XI Racing
|67
|Toyota
|
+1.537
136.325
|89.785
|14
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|
+1.567
136.355
|89.766
|15
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|
+1.749
136.537
|89.646
|16
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|
+1.843
136.631
|89.584
|17
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|
+1.877
136.665
|89.562
|18
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|
+2.148
136.936
|89.385
|19
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|
+2.257
137.045
|89.314
|20
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|
+2.281
137.069
|89.298
|21
|K. MagnussenTrackHouse Racing
|91
|Chevrolet
|
+2.483
137.271
|89.167
|22
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|
+2.497
137.285
|89.158
|23
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|
+2.586
137.374
|89.100
|24
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|
+3.019
137.807
|88.820
|25
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|
+3.049
137.837
|88.801
|26
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|
+3.086
137.874
|88.777
|27
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|
+3.185
137.973
|88.713
|28
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|
+3.316
138.104
|88.629
|29
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|
+3.328
138.116
|88.621
|30
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|
+3.336
138.124
|88.616
|31
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|
+4.107
138.895
|88.124
|32
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|
+4.338
139.126
|87.978
|33
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|
+4.465
139.253
|87.898
|34
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|
+4.929
139.717
|87.606
|35
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|
+5.124
139.912
|87.484
|36
|J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club
|84
|Toyota
|
+7.570
142.358
|85.980
|37
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|
+8.851
143.639
|85.214
|38
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|
+36.541
171.329
|71.441
|39
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|
+1'10.955
205.743
|59.492
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