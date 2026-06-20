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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup San Diego

NASCAR Cup San Diego starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen rockets to pole

SVG will share the front row with Carson Hocevar, while championship leader Tyler Reddick starts deep in the field

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen earned his sixth career pole and second of the 2026 season on Saturday, rocketing to pole position around NASCAR's all-new 3.4-mile street course at Naval Base Coronado. He even touched the wall twice on his fast lap, pushing to the absolute limit.

"A little bit (surprised)," said Van Gisbergen, who went out with the first group of qualifiers. "I thought the track would be better, and I thought people would execute a bit better. As I said, it's just so difficult. There's three or four corners you're seeing for the first time of the day, and it's on your heater. Amazing. The Red Bull Chevy is really good. Thank you to Trackhouse for doing a great job from yesterday, and we just need to get the driver a bit better," he concluded with a smile."

Van Gisbergen bested Carson Hocevar by 0.0156s with a fast lap of 2:14.788s. Ryan Blaney will start third, Zane Smith fourth, and Todd Gilliland fifth. Blaney was a little bit quicker than SVG for most of his lap, but lost it through the final set of corners.

Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece, Connor Zilisch, Michael McDowell, and Austin Hill will out the remainder of the top ten on the starting grid.

Project 91 driver Kevin Magnussen qualified 21st for his NASCAR Cup debut. Notably, championship leader Tyler Reddick spun out, but still reached 17th on the grid. Denny Hamlin is just 19 points behind him, and will start 26th.

 

Some other notable drivers very deep in the field include William Byron in 27th, Chase Elliott 30th, and an injured Christopher Bell 37th. He will have Brent Crews on standby, and may finish the race for Bell on Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson was the first driver to set a time, and showed just how tricky things were as he had to use the runoff area in Turn 2 to avoid an incident. Erik Jones also smacked the wall at the exit of Turn 16, but there were no red flags during the session.

NASCAR Cup San Diego 'Anduril 250' Full Starting Lineup

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Time Mph
1 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet

134.788

 90.809
2 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet

+0.156

134.944

 90.704
3 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford

+0.260

135.048

 90.634
4 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford

+0.603

135.391

 90.405
5 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford

+0.607

135.395

 90.402
6 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet

+0.645

135.433

 90.377
7 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford

+0.695

135.483

 90.343
8
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet

+1.095

135.883

 90.077
9 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet

+1.140

135.928

 90.048
10 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet

+1.171

135.959

 90.027
11 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota

+1.362

136.150

 89.901
12 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota

+1.531

136.319

 89.789
13
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota

+1.537

136.325

 89.785
14 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet

+1.567

136.355

 89.766
15 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet

+1.749

136.537

 89.646
16 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford

+1.843

136.631

 89.584
17 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota

+1.877

136.665

 89.562
18 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet

+2.148

136.936

 89.385
19 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford

+2.257

137.045

 89.314
20 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet

+2.281

137.069

 89.298
21 K. MagnussenTrackHouse Racing 91 Chevrolet

+2.483

137.271

 89.167
22 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota

+2.497

137.285

 89.158
23 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet

+2.586

137.374

 89.100
24 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota

+3.019

137.807

 88.820
25 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet

+3.049

137.837

 88.801
26 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota

+3.086

137.874

 88.777
27 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet

+3.185

137.973

 88.713
28 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota

+3.316

138.104

 88.629
29 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford

+3.328

138.116

 88.621
30 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet

+3.336

138.124

 88.616
31 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford

+4.107

138.895

 88.124
32 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford

+4.338

139.126

 87.978
33 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet

+4.465

139.253

 87.898
34 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet

+4.929

139.717

 87.606
35
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford

+5.124

139.912

 87.484
36 J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club 84 Toyota

+7.570

142.358

 85.980
37 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota

+8.851

143.639

 85.214
38 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota

+36.541

171.329

 71.441
39 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet

+1'10.955

205.743

 59.492

 

 

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