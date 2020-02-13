NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'

Beginning this season, the Cup Series champion will be awarded the Bill France Cup, a trophy which pays homage to Bill France Sr., who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who led he sport from 1972 to 2003.

“As the sport ushers in a new era, it’s fitting that my father’s name is associated with the highest mark of excellence in our sport,” said Jim France, NASCAR’s current chairman and CEO.

“My father and brother’s vision for NASCAR has been realized, many times over, as millions of fans follow and engage each week with the best racing in the world.”

The Bill France Cup, created by Jostens, will maintain the size and shape of last year’s championship trophy and will feature outlines of the 24 race tracks currently on the series’ schedule.

The trophy design will be updated as the race schedule evolves, and new tracks are introduced to NASCAR Cup Series competition.