NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'

Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
01 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
7 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
21 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
28 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
35 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
42 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
49 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
63 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
70 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
77 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
83 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
91 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
98 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
105 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
112 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
119 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
126 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
133 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
140 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
146 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
154 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
175 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
182 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
189 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
195 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
203 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
209 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
216 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
224 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
231 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
238 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
245 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
252 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
259 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
266 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'

By:
Feb 13, 2020

The champion of NASCAR’s premier series will receive a trophy renamed to honor the legacy of the sport’s founding family.

Beginning this season, the Cup Series champion will be awarded the Bill France Cup, a trophy which pays homage to Bill France Sr., who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who led he sport from 1972 to 2003.

“As the sport ushers in a new era, it’s fitting that my father’s name is associated with the highest mark of excellence in our sport,” said Jim France, NASCAR’s current chairman and CEO.

“My father and brother’s vision for NASCAR has been realized, many times over, as millions of fans follow and engage each week with the best racing in the world.”

The Bill France Cup, created by Jostens, will maintain the size and shape of last year’s championship trophy and will feature outlines of the 24 race tracks currently on the series’ schedule.

The trophy design will be updated as the race schedule evolves, and new tracks are introduced to NASCAR Cup Series competition.

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Duel 1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Thu 13 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
Second Practice
Thu 13 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
Qualifying
Thu 13 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
Duel 1
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
Duel 2
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
Third Practice
Thu 13 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
Final Practice
Thu 13 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
Race
Thu 13 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
Latest results Standings

2h

