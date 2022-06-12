Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023 Next / Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Results

NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma race results: Suarez wins

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season continues to produce surprising race winners.

Daniel Suarez became the 12th different winner this season and the fourth first-time winner on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. It was his 195th career start.

He led 47 of 110 laps, making history as the first ever Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. Chris Buescher put in a valiant effort in his return after recovering from COVID, finishing second. Michael McDowell was impressive as well, snagging third for Front Row Motorsports.

The race was slowed by just four cautions, including two stage breaks. Kyle Larson claimed the Stage 1 win while Joey Logano claimed the Stage 2 win.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 110 2:48'22.460     47      
2 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 110 2:48'26.309 3.849 3.849 4      
3 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 110 2:48'28.142 5.682 1.833        
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 110 2:48'30.371 7.911 2.229        
5 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 110 2:48'32.312 9.852 1.941        
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 110 2:48'35.435 12.975 3.123        
7 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 110 2:48'36.426 13.966 0.991        
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 110 2:48'38.601 16.141 2.175 26      
9 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 110 2:48'39.720 17.260 1.119        
10 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 110 2:48'40.194 17.734 0.474 3      
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 110 2:48'54.595 32.135 14.401        
12 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 110 2:48'55.129 32.669 0.534        
13 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 110 2:48'55.945 33.485 0.816        
14 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 110 2:48'56.987 34.527 1.042        
15 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 110 2:48'57.824 35.364 0.837 26      
16 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 110 2:48'57.966 35.506 0.142        
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 110 2:48'58.984 36.524 1.018 4      
18 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 110 2:48'59.452 36.992 0.468        
19 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 110 2:49'06.434 43.974 6.982        
20 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 110 2:49'06.767 44.307 0.333        
21 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 110 2:49'09.807 47.347 3.040        
22 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 110 2:49'13.617 51.157 3.810        
23 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 110 2:49'14.465 52.005 0.848        
24 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 110 2:49'16.276 53.816 1.811        
25 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 110 2:49'16.522 54.062 0.246        
26 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 110 2:49'19.459 56.999 2.937        
27 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 110 2:49'20.321 57.861 0.862        
28 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 110 2:49'28.244 1'05.784 7.923        
29 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 110 2:49'29.458 1'06.998 1.214        
30 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 110 2:49'31.547 1'09.087 2.089        
31 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 110 2:49'31.738 1'09.278 0.191        
32 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 109 2:48'52.349 1 Lap 1 Lap        
33 78 United States Scott Heckert Ford 109 2:49'49.301 1 Lap 56.952        
34 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 101 2:49'17.119 9 Laps 8 Laps        
35 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 97 2:49'28.140 13 Laps 4 Laps        
36 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 9 12'18.119 101 Laps 88 Laps
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023
Previous article

NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023
Next article

Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma

Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma
Load comments

Latest news

Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win

Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma race results: Suarez wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma race results: Suarez wins

NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.