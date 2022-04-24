Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bell takes Cup pole at Talladega as JGR sweeps front row Next / Path cleared on last lap for Chastain to win wild Talladega Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Talladega Results

NASCAR Cup Talladega results: Chastain wins

Ross Chastain become the second repeat winner of the 2022 season with his victory Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chastain exited the final corner behind Kyle Larson and Erik Jones. After both drivers went up the track, Chastain remained down low and snagged the victory. His other race win came at COTA.

He led just one lap -- the last lap.

Bubba Wallace (Stage 1) and William Byron (Stage 2) picked up stage wins during the race, which was slowed by a handful of incidents. Byron also led the most laps at 38.

21 cars ended the race on the lead lap. Chastain's margin of victory was 0.105s over Austin Dillon.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 188 3:21'51.971     1
2 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.076 0.105 0.105  
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 188 3:21'52.196 0.225 0.120 3
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.204 0.233 0.008 32
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 188 3:21'52.221 0.250 0.017  
6 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.282 0.311 0.061 25
7 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.328 0.357 0.046  
8 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 188 3:21'52.416 0.445 0.088  
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.429 0.458 0.013  
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 188 3:21'52.432 0.461 0.003  
11 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 188 3:21'52.505 0.534 0.073 23
12 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.753 0.782 0.248  
13 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 188 3:21'52.958 0.987 0.205  
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.967 0.996 0.009 1
15 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 188 3:21'55.046 3.075 2.079 38
16 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 188 3:21'55.851 3.880 0.805 1
17 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 188 3:21'56.543 4.572 0.692 15
18 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 188 3:22'34.748 42.777 38.205 9
19 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 188 3:22'38.289 46.318 3.541  
20 62 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 188 3:22'38.596 46.625 0.307  
21 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 188 3:22'43.094 51.123 4.498  
22 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 187 3:21'53.051 1 Lap 1 Lap 7
23 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 187 3:21'53.767 1 Lap 0.716  
24 15 United States David Ragan Ford 186 3:22'01.524 2 Laps 1 Lap  
25 55 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 185 3:22'39.578 3 Laps 1 Lap 1
26 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 172 3:22'05.925 16 Laps 13 Laps 2
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 121 2:26'37.681 67 Laps 51 Laps  
28 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 105 2:08'20.205 83 Laps 16 Laps  
29 41 United States Cole Custer Chevrolet 98 1:53'22.514 90 Laps 7 Laps 1
30 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 95 1:50'18.813 93 Laps 3 Laps  
31 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 92 1:43'51.490 96 Laps 3 Laps 28
32 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 89 1:33'57.788 99 Laps 3 Laps 1
33 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 89 1:33'58.476 99 Laps 0.688  
34 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 89 1:33'58.672 99 Laps 0.196  
35 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 79 1:16'33.219 109 Laps 10 Laps  
36 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 56 47'30.567 132 Laps 23 Laps  
37 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 56 47'30.992 132 Laps 0.425  
38 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 56 47'31.423 132 Laps 0.431  
39 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 31 26'04.299 157 Laps 25 Laps  

 

