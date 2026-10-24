Qualifying report

NASCAR Cup Talladega II

NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole

Briscoe and Hill will share the front row for Sunday's Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway

Nick DeGroot

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 24, 2026, 6:52 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Scott Taetsch via Getty Images

NASCAR Cup title contender Chase Briscoe won qualifying on Saturday, earning pole position with a lap of 51.466s. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver beat Austin Hill's Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet by 0.032s, denying him what was almost his first-ever Cup Series pole.

Trackhouse locked out the second row with Connor Zilisch third and Shane van Gisbergen fourth, while Chris Buescher led the way for Ford in fifth.

Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, and championship leader Kyle Larson filled out the remainder of the top ten.

"Yeah, it feels great. It's definitely been a while," said Briscoe. "I think last year we had seven (poles). This year we've not been as good of a qualifier as we were last year for whatever reason. So, yeah, just a testament to these guys. This is definitely one of those team pole sessions. There's not a whole lot I can really do to benefit, but I can certainly screw it up. So, yeah, it's just been an amazing job ... hopefully we can back up what we did here last year. That would be pretty special, especially just the timing and everything we're racing for. So, yeah, got a fast car, obviously. See if we can keep it up there now."

On the outlook for tomorrow with three JGR drivers still in title contention, Briscoe said that "it's extremely difficult just when you have multiple guys inside the organization racing for a championship. I think the biggest thing is you just know that they're going to be fighting for every point that you are too. The biggest thing is those guys, our Toyota teammates, that aren't necessarily in championship contention. That's where they're going to be pivotal, just trying to keep points away from the Chevys and the Fords but trying to help us too ... It's hard. You have a big plan here and it never seems to work out. So, hopefully we can go and, like I said, just be unscathed tomorrow and, yeah, hopefully end up in victory lane and be pretty special."

Briscoe enters this race third in the championship standings, 24 points back of the lead.

Of those who advanced into the pole round of qualifying, four were Toyotas, five were Chevrolets, and Buescher was the lone Ford.

Ware missed advancing into the pole round by just 0.017s off of Gibbs, matching his best-ever starting position in the process

Chase drivers who failed to advance include Daniel Suarez in 13th, Joey Logano 16th, William Byron 17th, Chase Elliott 18th, Ryan Preece 19th, Bubba Wallace 25th, Carson Hocevar 26th, Ryan Blaney 27th, Austin Cindric 28th, and Tyler Reddick lowest of all in 33rd.

There were no incidents in qualifying, and all 40 entries made a lap. 

Read Also:

NASCAR Cup Talladega 'Chase' race starting lineup

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int mph 1 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 1 51.466     186.065 2 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 1 51.498 0.032 0.032 185.949 3 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 1 51.518 0.052 0.020 185.877 4 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 1 51.565 0.099 0.047 185.707 5 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 1 51.593 0.127 0.028 185.607 6 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 1 51.609 0.143 0.016 185.549 7 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 51.621 0.155 0.012 185.506 8 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 1 51.678 0.212 0.057 185.301 9 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 51.734 0.268 0.056 185.101 10 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 51.812 0.346 0.078 184.822

11 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 1 51.802 0.331 0.017 184.858 12 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 51.805 0.334 0.003 184.847 13 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 51.821 0.350 0.016 184.790 14 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 1 51.825 0.354 0.004 184.776 15 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 51.841 0.370 0.016 184.719 16 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 1 51.848 0.377 0.007 184.694 17 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 1 51.851 0.380 0.003 184.683 18 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 1 51.862 0.391 0.011 184.644 19 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 51.862 0.391 0.000 184.644 20 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 1 51.866 0.395 0.004 184.630 21 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 1 51.898 0.427 0.032 184.516 22 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 1 51.943 0.472 0.045 184.356 23 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 1 51.956 0.485 0.013 184.310 24 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 1 51.969 0.498 0.013 184.264 25 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 1 51.980 0.509 0.011 184.225 26 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 1 51.984 0.513 0.004 184.211 27 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 1 52.036 0.565 0.052 184.026 28 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 1 52.036 0.565 0.000 184.026 29 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 1 52.075 0.604 0.039 183.889 30 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1 52.086 0.615 0.011 183.850 31 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 1 52.112 0.641 0.026 183.758 32 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 1 52.131 0.660 0.019 183.691 33 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 1 52.146 0.675 0.015 183.638 34 62 USA Casey Mears Chevrolet 1 52.263 0.792 0.117 183.227 35 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 1 52.264 0.793 0.001 183.224 36 78 USA Daniel Dye Chevrolet 1 52.325 0.854 0.061 183.010 37 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 52.456 0.985 0.131 182.553 38 44 USA Joey Gase Chevrolet 1 52.570 1.099 0.114 182.157 39 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 1 52.674 1.203 0.104 181.797 40 66 USA Gray Gaulding Ford 1 52.875 1.404 0.201 181.106

 

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :

Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article NASCAR plans to modify Phoenix dogleg to lessen driver loads

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot



Sammy Smith earns first NASCAR Truck win in wild Talladega finish

NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck

Talladega

20 h

Sammy Smith earns first NASCAR Truck win in wild Talladega finish



Tony Stewart: Violent Talladega Truck wreck "knocked the wind out of me"

NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck

Talladega

21 h

Tony Stewart: Violent Talladega Truck wreck "knocked the wind out of me"



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature

NASCAR Cup

Feature

NASCAR Cup

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Chase Briscoe



Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup

Phoenix II

Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix



Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup

Charlotte II

Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish



Christopher Bell reacts to photo finish: “We’re not teammates running to the line"

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup

Charlotte II

Christopher Bell reacts to photo finish: “We’re not teammates running to the line"

More from

Richard Childress Racing



Jesse Love barely holds off Sam Mayer for NASCAR O'Reilly win at Phoenix

NASCAR O'Reilly

NASCAR O'Reilly

Phoenix II

Jesse Love barely holds off Sam Mayer for NASCAR O'Reilly win at Phoenix



The most unexpected driver and team breakups in modern NASCAR Cup history

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup

The most unexpected driver and team breakups in modern NASCAR Cup history



Jesse Love wins dramatic NASCAR O'Reilly race at Gateway

NASCAR O'Reilly

NASCAR O'Reilly

Gateway

Jesse Love wins dramatic NASCAR O'Reilly race at Gateway

Latest news



NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole

NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup

Talladega II

11 min

NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole



F1 United States GP: Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen in FP3

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

United States GP

16 min

F1 United States GP: Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen in FP3



NASCAR plans to modify Phoenix dogleg to lessen driver loads

NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup

Phoenix II

33 min

NASCAR plans to modify Phoenix dogleg to lessen driver loads



Lamborghini | Barcelona selected to host the 2027 Super Trofeo World Finals

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

LBST Lamborghini Super Trofeo

World Finals - Monza 2026

1 h

Lamborghini | Barcelona selected to host the 2027 Super Trofeo World Finals

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe