NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NASCAR’s 75th Cup Series season begins with the 65th running Daytona 500 this weekend, and here are all the start times for qualifying, practice and racing that you need to know.

Following the non-championship kickoff to the season, the Feb. 5 Busch Light Clash held at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second consecutive year, NASCAR returns to the high banks of the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway for its biggest race of the year on Sunday.

Over the course of five days, Daytona will host the season openers of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Menards series. For the first time, there will be no practice sessions prior to Cup Series qualifying or the Daytona 500 qualifying races. 

Daytona 500 start

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Tuesday, February 14

2 p.m. ET – Random draw for Xfinity Series qualifying lineup

4 p.m. ET – Random draw for Cup Series qualifying lineup

 

Wednesday, February 15

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET – Daytona 500 Media Day

8:15 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (one lap, two rounds) – FOX Sports 1

 

Thursday, February 16

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series practice – no TV

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice – FS1

7 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #1 (60 laps) – FS1

8:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #2 (60 laps) – FS1

 

Friday, February 17

1:30 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series qualifying – no TV

3 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying ­– FS1

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice – FS1

5:35 - 6:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice – FS1

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (100 laps) – FS1

 

Saturday, February 18

10:30 - 11:20 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series final practice – FS1

11:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying – FS1

1:30 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps) – FS1

5 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (120 laps) – FS1

 

Sunday, February 19

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps) – FOX Network

Daytona 500 Flyover

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing in the 2023 Daytona 500?

Forty-two cars have entered NASCAR's crown jewel event, guaranteeing that two will go home.

The 36 chartered teams are locked in, leaving the other six to fight for the final four spots in the field through single-car qualifying and the Duel races.

The field consists of eight former NASCAR Cup Series champions, and seven former winners of the 500. The youngest driver in the field is Ty Gibbs at 20 years (+4 months) and the oldest is Jimmie Johnson at 47 years (+5 months).

Johnson, driving the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, is among those who will have to fight their way into the main event. The other five in that position have never even started a Daytona 500 before.

They are Chandler Smith in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet; Zane Smith in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford; Travis Pastrana in the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota; Conor Daly in the No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet; and Austin Hill in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst and Ty Gibbs, who are both locked in, will be making their first ever appearance in the 500 as well.

The entry list consists of 20 Chevrolet Camaros, 15 Ford Mustangs, and seven Toyota Camrys.

Entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500

Car No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Phil Surgen Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford
3 Austin Dillon  Richard Childress Racing Keith Rodden Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick  Stewart-Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Matt McCall Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford
13 Chandler Smith*  Kaulig Racing Eddie Pardue Chevrolet
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing John Klausmeier Ford
15 Riley Herbst  Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Travis Peterson Ford
36 Zane Smith* Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Chad Johnston Ford
42 Noah Gragson  Legacy Motor Club Luke Lambert Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club David Elenz Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Michael Kelley Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris Chevrolet
50 Conor Daly* The Money Team Racing Tony Eury Jr. Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Jerry Kelley Ford
54 Ty Gibbs  Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle Toyota
62 Austin Hill* Beard Motorsports Darren Shaw Chevrolet
67 Travis Pastrana* 23XI Racing Eric Phillips Toyota
77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet
78 B. J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports David Ingram Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson* Legacy Motor Club Todd Gordon Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing  Travis Mack Chevrolet

*Open, non-chartered entry

