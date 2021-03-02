Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

The .533-mile, highly banked concrete Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway has been converted to a dirt surface and will a Truck and Cup series weekend March 27-28. The dirt surface has 19-degree banking in the corners and a 50-foot wide racing surface.

The most recent Cup Series race on dirt took place in the fall of 1970 on a track at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C. The Truck Series has made an annual stop at Eldora Speedway’s dirt surface since 2013 until the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the 2020 race.

Read Also: Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

Valuable laps at the Bristol Dirt Track

Taking full advantage of its dirt conversion, BMS will host the Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash April 8-10 and the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown April 22-24.

At least seven fulltime NASCAR competitors plan to compete in the Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, which will feature eight classes of competition, headlined by the Super Late Models and Open Modified divisions.

“The Bristol Dirt Nationals is shaping up to be an epic event, one of the largest dirt racing events to ever be contested and now that some of the top NASCAR drivers are joining the action, the overall fun-meter just ramped up significantly,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS’ executive vice president and general manager.

Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are entered in the Super Late Model division, while Cup driver Joey Logano and Truck series driver Matt Crafton are entered in Open Modifieds.

Cup drivers Chris Buescher, Cole Custer and Austin Dillon have also indicated they plan to compete at the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

Other NASCAR drivers are expected to enter the race in the coming weeks.

