NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR clarified when the race-ending caution was displayed after some viewers claimed that Alex Bowman was ahead of William Byron.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Watch: Elton Sawyer explains late-race caution, finish at Daytona 500

When Ross Chastain's bold move up the middle resulted in he and Austin Cindric spinning into the infield, the final lap of the Daytona 500 was just about to begin.

NASCAR waited a moment and as Cindric's car slid back up the track, NASCAR made the decision to throw the caution. Per NASCAR rules, a caution flag on the final means the field is frozen and the race is over.

Alex Bowman, who was the pusher in Chastain's fateful charge, carried the momentum forward and pulled alongside his Hendrick Motorsports teammate as the caution flag few. After much speculation, NASCAR posted the following explanation on social media:

 

Added Mike Forde, the Managing Director of Racing Communications for the sport: "NASCAR uses all available resources at the end. Here is the aerial photo at the time of caution. You can also see the No. 2 car [Cindric] coming back up the racetrack. That's why the yellow was called. Had hoped it would have stayed down on the apron like the 1 [Chastain] did and end under green."

Bowman never questioned NASCAR's decision and was "proud" of his teammate William Byron, saying "they deserved it there at the end. They did all the right things, and I feel like we did too there at the end. Had to go up and block the top lane and that just killed the middle for a bit. We got the middle back rolling and then they all started crashing. 

"Just proud of everybody on this No. 48 Ally Chevy team. Super pumped for everybody at Hendrick Motorsports – it’s 40 years to the day since the first HMS race, so really cool to see William in victory lane, and obviously a good day for our Ally Camaro, as well.”

