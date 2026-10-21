NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
NASCAR explains why they penalized Zane Smith after latest clash with Carson Hocevar
Essentially, NASCAR already warned Smith and Hocevar after a run-in this past summer, so they took a harsher approach this time around
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Oct 21, 2026, 4:45 PM
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Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
On this week's edition of Hauler Talk,NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde detailed the decision by series officials to fine Zane Smith $50,000 for slamming into the back of Carson Hocevar after the Phoenix Cup race.
“After they had their dust-up on the race track, we called both of them into (the hauler) at Atlanta,” said Forde. “And we don’t typically like talking about what we tell those drivers in the hauler. But in this case, pretty much the message was this: If you guys can’t figure it out, we will help you figure it out. And they couldn’t figure it out. So this is us pretty much helping. Zane Smith figured it out a little bit in the form of a $50,000 fine.
“When we have drivers called into the hauler like that, we don’t have it often, but when we feel like it’s necessary, we’re serious about those conversations."
Smith and Hocevar were brought into the NASCAR hauler back in July after Smith intentionally wrecked Hocevar at Chicagoland, also wrecking himself. He has since been very vocal about his dislike of Hocevar.
Even after being told by his Front Row Motorsports team that Ross Chastain initiated the contact that sent Hocevar skating up the track into him, Smith bluntly replied: "I don't give a f***."
Others have also taken issue with how fast Smith was going during the post-race incident, accelerating to over 130mph when he slammed into the back of the slowing Hocevar.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. critcized Smith for it on his own podcast, saying: "Look, man, I think Zane Smith is a cool dude. Zane drove race cars here at JR Motorsports at one time, and so has Hocevar, but you cannot do that. You can't run into the back of a guy in one of these cars ... I know they've made changes to these cars, but these things do not absorb these types of hits, and you're hitting a guy directly in the back of the race car at 130mph."
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