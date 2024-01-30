NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

I've closely followed both F1 and NASCAR for most of my life, so I was curious as to how stock car racing's answer to Drive to Survive would portray the sport. I'm sure comparisons will be made between the two. While it isn't a carbon copy of DTS, is certainly follows a similar format in showcasing the lives of the drivers and their weekend battles out on track. But will it have the same impact?

What I hoped to see going into it

As an American, the uptick in US interest around Formula 1 after Drive to Survive arrived on Netflix has been stunning to me. People in my life who never cared about motorsports now want to talk about F1. I am sincerely hoping that the streaming service can do the same for NASCAR, introducing stock car racing in a way that appeals to a larger audience, while also shattering some of the stereotypes that are attached to it.

NASCAR remains king in viewership among US-based racing fans, but the younger demographic is one the sport is desperately chasing. A compelling on-track product won't be enough to attract most of them. They need stars. Even non-racing fans know who Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, and Tony Stewart are. The problem is, those are the stars of yesterday and are no longer behind the wheel. What about the stars of today? Going into this docuseries, my main hope was that it would do more than just showcase all the drama that exists with the ten-race playoffs. It had to take these drivers and show them in a way we've yet to see, bringing their personalties to the foredeont and really giving people a reason root for — or perhaps root against them.

The action, the drama, the politics and the personalities — it’s all right there. NASCAR already has a great product, but they need help selling it. With Netflix's help, will they finally be able to?

Episode 1

NASCAR Full Speed opens in a surprising fashion, showing us a bit of pre-race scene for the penultimate race of the year at Martinsville Speedway. It's then followed by an introduction that portrays these drivers as they should be — gladiators facing off in a high-speed arena.

I particularly liked Denny Hamlin's comments about racing versus stick and ball sports, explaining how you might get lucky and make a three-point shot that Michael Jordan doesn't make, but no athlete from that world can just get into a race car and run as fast as Hamlin does. I thought that set the tone perfectly.

Now for the uninitiated, Hamlin is NASCAR's villain these days, and it's a role he embraces fully. They wasted little time making that abundantly clear. He also felt a bit like the main character during this docuseries as he was a constant throughout it, both in his role as a driver and owner.

His crusade to finally become Cup Series champion is the centerpiece of his story, and hangs over him in the show as it does in his real-life career. Hamlin is the winningest driver in NASCAR history without a Cup title.

The additional commentary from Dale Earnhardt Jr., Marty Smith, Steve Letarte, and Shannon Spake was done well. It didn't feel jarring and they all added interesting perspectives to the stories they were trying to tell.

After Hamlin's introduction, we meet William Byron. His sim to reality story sets him apart from most Cup drivers, who have been racing on actual tracks from the age of five or six. But even as we followed the soft-spoken Hendrick Motorsports driver through his daily life, Hamlin still managed to make an appearance.

There's a scene of Byron listening to Hamlin's podcast, explaining how he wanted to "hear the mindset of another driver." It would not be the last time Netflix cameras were on as a rival driver reacted to Hamlin's podcast.

We return to Hamlin, this time showing the polarizing driver in his role as owner. With the hopes of pulling in a wider audience, I think it was important to showcase the involvement of his friend and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan. They absolutely did not miss the opportunity to do just that with the NBA legend showing up several times throughout the docuseries.

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, The Big 615/MoneyLion Toyota Camry, Michael Jordan

Not only did we get a glimpse into the personal lives of these drivers, but it quickly became apparent that we were going to be treated to plenty of behind-the-scenes content both at the team shops and race track.

This episode covers the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, and I wondered how they would properly convey what was on the line in the final race before the playoffs. Most drivers in a must-win situation were ignored, with Netflix choosing instead to focus on a specific storyline.

This ended up being the right move, explaining the awkward position Hamlin found himself in. He drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, and Coach Gibbs' grandson was the first driver outside the playoffs. The driver he was chasing? Bubba Wallace, who drives for Hamlin. They spend a lot of time on Hamlin's dilemma and his decision to publicly admit that he would help his driver over his boss' grandson.

I was pleasantly surprised with how they chose to show the other parts of the race teams, including the integral role of a crew chief. Although it touched on the technical aspect of things, I do wish they spent more time on that. Perhaps that wouldn't have played well with a casual audience, but it's something I hoped to see more of.

Something the show could have really benefited from was going deeper into the prep of the cars, giving viewers a look at the entire process from the building, wrapping, transporting and so on. It takes a tremendous amount of effort to get just one car from the shop floor to the track on Sunday.

A criticism of Drive to Survive was how they left the viewer in suspense over Romain Grosjean's horrific crash during the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. I wondered if we'd see something similar with Ryan Preece's rollover crash at Daytona, but this show chose not to draw it out. In fact, NASCAR Full Speed did not overdramatize much of anything, which I found refreshing.

Episode 2

The formula for the show became clear, with each episode dedicated to a three-race playoff round. We see more of Bubba Wallace, who got a chuckle out of me with his DTS mention, while also introducing us to defending champion Joey Logano.

The show continues to execute well in explaining who these drivers are without overwhelming new viewers with information. Logano is a prodigy, one hailed as the best thing since sliced bread, and they make sure you know he does not care about making friends.

I was anxious to see how they would explain NASCAR's rather complicated playoff format, but they didn't spend too much time going into the little complexities of it. They offered a basic description, and they moved on, which was probably for the best.

Seeing all the drivers have to go through at Media Day wasn't surprising to me, but should be eye-opening for new fans.

We get to see more about the pit crews this episode too, and how critical they are to a successful race weekend. We get a front row seat to pitstop practice with the No. 11 team, which immediately precedes them derailing Hamlin's Southern 500 efforts with a mid-race loose wheel. We then have to watch Hamlin engage with eager fans after the race, still reeling from the missed opportunity.

A common misconception outside of the racing community is that NASCAR ovals are all essentially the same. Netflix dispels that notion, taking time to showcase the individuality and unique characteristics of Darlington Raceway.

Also, the story of Reddick having to win the 2019 Xfinity title in order to get naming rights for his son was a hilarious inclusion.

Later in the round, we get our first look inside the Taj Mahal of NASCAR race teams — Hendrick Motorsports, who are on the cusp of a milestone 300th win. This includes a bit about Byron's workout routine and the intense training that goes into becoming a top-level Cup driver. My only criticism is that I wish we saw more of that.

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro wins.

We saw Hamlin with the driver's hat and owner's hat, and now we got to see him a hard hat as he inspects the ongoing construction of 23XI Racing's new building. His divided loyalties between JGR and 23XI is a continued theme throughout this episode with Reddick beating the boss to the win at Kansas Speedway.

A highlight for me was Hamlin and his children, who tell him he's done too many races while also saying he should have won more of them.

When Logano's playoffs came to an abrupt end in the Round of 16 elimination race at Kansas, it was great to be able to watch him in the hauler afterwards. His only hope of advancing was if another playoff driver found trouble, and cameras watch as he anxiously watches Martin Truex Jr. hit the wall.

And the episode's conclusion was just perfect. Hamlin, ever the villain, celebrating his Bristol win and taunting the booing crowd.

Episode 3

Here we are introduced to Ross Chastain, the eighth-generation watermelon farmer who shocked the world with his Martinsville wall-ride during the 2022 playoffs. He doesn't hide the fact that his fellow drivers do not enjoy his driving style, and the unflattering nicknames they have for him.

We see more of Wallace as well, who has been going through a whirlwind of emotions throughout the playoffs. It seems like we're just riding with him on this rollercoaster, and Texas Motor Speedway was a breaking point. He won the pole, was in contention to win, but lost out on the final restart.

Byron captured that 300th win for HMS while Wallace and team are left to wonder what could have been. And we get a very raw moment with No. 23 crew chief Bootie Barker, who wants to get the mic off and then gives one of the best lines in the entire docuseries.

Producer: "You told me you don't get too high and you don't get too low." Barker calmly replies: "I guess I lied to your ass."

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, DoorDash Toyota Camry and Bootie Barker, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry

Raw moments like Barker and Wallace after Texas is where the show really did shine.

Halfway through the third episode, we properly meet the man who would end up winning the Bill France Cup — Ryan Blaney.

His heritage as a third-generation racer is on full display, and we do get a funny unscripted moment as he completely botches a pool shot.

We see Hendrick Motorsports celebrating its 300th win and more of Byron. He's a driver that seems very reserved on race weekends, so it was nice to see more of his personality. At Talladega, NASCAR's incredible fan access is showcased as Chastain hangs out with random fans in the infield.

And we got to see Reddick dressed up as Luigi from Super Mario Brothers, which was just great content. He even put on the accent. At one point, he is just hanging out in-costume with other drivers and talking about what animated shows their children enjoy.

A surprise inclusion was going inside an NBC broadcast meeting with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The show was really checking all the boxes in what they chose to showcase. A major topic at Talladega was manufacturer orders, with politics really reshaping how drafting races are run. I believe they could have done more than that, but I do appreciate that they mentioned it.

However, a real missed opportunity was when they had Chastain watching Hamlin predicting the Trackhouse Racing driver's imminent elimination from the playoffs. This was a perfect chance to showcase their multi-season feud, which culminated with Hamlin getting himself penalized after admitting to intentionally walling Chastain on his podcast.

The Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte Roval didn't feel as dramatic when watching live from my recollection, but Netflix put in the work to make the viewer feel the stakes of that day.

Photo by: Netflix Ross Chastain

Episode 4

I was waiting for Christopher Bell to show up and finally, we meet him in the penultimate episode. Bell is a quiet driver, but one who always delivers. He is the only driver to make the Championship 4 in both years of the Gen-7 era.

The show does a great job in conveying how underrated he is, and almost an afterthought despite his obvious skills. He doesn't mind it though, and relishes in proving people wrong. He is also obsessed with his yard, apparently.

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem - DEWALT Toyota Camry

We get more of Hamlin this episode, talking to his father and the sacrifices that both of his parents made to get him into racing. After seeing his massive house and wealthy lifestyle, it was a good way to ground things again and show just how far he's come.

That elusive title came up again, and his father showed off a cigar that was given to him by Jordan. Should Hamlin ever win the Cup, that cigar will be broken out in celebration. They return to this in a later episode in what I felt was a very impactful moment.

They also go into Hamlin's shoulder issues, which just adds another element to this title fight. Even many NASCAR fans were unaware of the medical issues that Hamlin was facing while competing at the highest level of the sport.

I don't have much to say about the race coverage themselves in this round, other than they did it justice. My only gripe is that there was no mention of Blaney's disqualification after Vegas, which was later rescinded. I thought that was a very dramatic situation, yet it was left out of his story for some reason. Blaney vs. Hamlin at Homestead was some fantastic content though.

When they chose to tell a story, they did it well. Blaney's short fuse inside the race car was mentioned several times, with expletive-filled radio to drive the point home.

Photo by: Netflix Ryan Blaney

We see Byron doing some homework, watching the race afterwards and studying telemetry. Another appreciated inclusion, showing that these guys don't just strap into the cars on Sunday and go.

We finally reach Martinsville, and they do not fail in making the viewer feel the seriousness of this race. It's the last shot for the final eight title hopefuls to secure a shot at the championship.

Hamlin battled through the pain, and ran well at Martinsville, but it wasn't enough to advance into the final four. The NASCAR Cup Series title eluded him once again. What follows is one of my favorite parts of the docuseries as Netflix dedicates several minutes just showing all of emotions after that race. It was these drivers in their most vulnerable moment. There was a lingering shot on the cigar, and Hamlin laments: "I'm f****** cursed."

Photo by: Netflix Denny Hamlin

Episode 5

In the finale, Netflix appeared to let the race tell the story itself. Most of the runtime was dedicated to the Phoenix race weekend, while also giving us our first glimpse at Larson's personal life. He was the only former champion still in the 2024 title fight.

We follow them in their many media duties, and discuss Erin Blaney's split loyalties. She is Ryan's sister, but is also dating Byron. Every moment of the weekend feels dramatic.

Also loved the moment on the grid when Hendrick executives were gathered, excited to have two drivers in the final four but also lamenting the fact that they didn't get all four in. Netflix didn't miss a thing here, focusing on every aspect of the title-decider. The families, the owners, the pit crews, and explaining how this is the biggest prize in North American motorsports.

They even foreshadowed how Bell's title hopes would end as he discusses the need for brake fans with his crew before the race. When he eventually crashes out with a blown brake rotor, we then get a very personal moment as he returns to the RV lot. He and wife Morgan embrace, tears in her eyes. It really drove home how important this is for these drivers. The goal they've worked towards their entire lives and it's sitting there, just out of reach.

During the race itself, they leave no stone unturned. Chastain, although eliminated two rounds earlier, becomes a central figure as he battles Blaney for the race lead. The Team Penske driver is absolutely livid. Netflix shows him losing it inside the car, plays the radio and the pleas from his team to think about the bigger picture. His rivals smell blood in the water and ready to pounce as the perceived weakness from the leading championship combatant.

Blaney ends up losing out during the final set of stops, but he puts his head down, carves through the field, and takes the position from Larson after a brief battle. He wasn't going to catch Chastain for the win, but it didn't matter. The big prize was his. Blaney was a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Final thoughts

And then 'Welcome to the Black Parade' starts playing. The outro of NASCAR Full Speed is a perfect wrap-up to a show. We get emotional scenes with both of the Hendrick drivers who lost out, Blaney as he is officially crowned and is embraced by his father, as well as final thoughts from the other stars of the show.

The docuseries was precisely what I hoped it would be. My only criticism is that I wanted more of everything. I think the show could have benefited from additional episodes, as there were so many other stories that they just weren't able to tell. Among them: Truex, who won the regular season title before an absolutely disastrous playoffs, was not a featured driver. Neither was two-time champion Kyle Busch, who was embarking on his first season with a new team after 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. The end of Kevin Harvick's Cup career and RFK Racing's playoff run was left at as well, but again, there's only so much that can be covered in five episodes.

It certainly wasn't a Drive to Survive rip-off either. It was a unique docuseries that stands on its own two feet, and does exactly what it set out to do. I believe it succeeded in setting itself apart from DTS while also taking inspiration from it. But will that lead to increased interest for NASCAR? Well, that remains to be seen, but I'm sure what else they could have done.

They took a handful of drivers, gave us an unprecedented look into their lives, and portrayed them as "ordinary men doing extraordinary things," as the great Ken Squier once said. Now they need to go back racing, and put on a show.

Thankfully, the 2024 season is right around the corner. It begins on 18 February with the 66th running of the Daytona 500 and this weekend, there will be a pre-season exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX Sports will have coverage.