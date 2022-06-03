Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Gateway Preview

NASCAR at Gateway schedule, entry list and how to watch

WWT Raceway will host the NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway for the very first time this weekend.

How to watch Gateway (Cup, Trucks) and Portland (Xfinity)

The NASCAR Cup Series visits WWT Raceway for the very first time. The Truck Series has been the only one of the three national divisions competing there every year (since 2014).

The Xfinity Series will also be racing this weekend, but not at Gateway. They head West to Portland for the very first time.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, June 3

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

1:05 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NO TV

5:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:05 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice and qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:05 - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 4

11 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series Gateway race - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series Portland race - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 29

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Gateway race - FOX SPORTS 1

Read Also:

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries. Buescher, sidelined by COVID-19, will be replaced by Zane Smith in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Parker Kligerman

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Zane Smith

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott remains atop the championship standings after 13 races, but Ross Chastain jumped up to second and is closing in.

Denny Hamlin joined Chastain and William Byron as the only drivers with multiple wins this season, taking the checkered flag in a dramatic Coca Cola 600.

Although outside the T16, wins for Hamlin, Austin Cindric, and Kurt Busch currently have them locked into the playoff field. The 'bubble' driver is Tyler Reddick in 12th.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 14 1 3 9 1 3765 445 12.8 12.4 489   8
2    Ross Chastain 14 2 7 8 0 3654 426 17.5 13.6 455 -34 13
3    Kyle Busch 14 1 5 10 0 3715 279 10.1 11.2 452 -37 6
4    Ryan Blaney 14 0 4 6 3 3604 373 8.6 14.0 436 -53 4
5    Martin Truex, Jr. 14 0 2 6 0 3870 130 14.6 13.6 430 -59 3
6    Joey Logano 14 1 4 6 1 3880 151 12.9 14.9 423 -66 6
7    William Byron 14 2 4 4 0 3584 570 12.9 16.3 420 -69 13
8    Alex Bowman 14 1 3 9 0 3952 18 12.1 11.7 415 -74 6
9    Kyle Larson 14 1 6 8 1 3617 247 10.0 15.2 412 -77 6
10    Christopher Bell 14 0 4 8 3 3836 158 8.1 14.8 400 -89 0
11    Kevin Harvick 14 0 3 7 0 3835 13 19.8 12.7 373 -116 0
12    Tyler Reddick 14 0 4 6 0 3693 249 10.8 17.2 350 -139 2
13    Chase Briscoe 14 1 3 4 0 3723 189 11.8 17.1 349 -140 6
14    Aric Almirola 14 0 1 4 0 3990 6 18.9 14.9 342 -147 0
15    Austin Dillon 14 0 3 6 0 3717 2 18.7 15.5 328 -161 0
16    Erik Jones 14 0 1 4 0 3935 47 17.6 18.4 321 -168 0
17    Denny Hamlin 14 2 3 3 1 3525 173 13.5 19.5 309 -180 12
18    Daniel Suarez 14 0 2 4 0 3633 156 15.9 19.0 301 -188 2
19    Austin Cindric 14 1 1 2 1 3291 32 11.1 18.8 294 -195 5
20    Kurt Busch 14 1 3 5 0 3578 127 15.1 18.6 289 -200 6

 

