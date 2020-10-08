NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022

The latest class includes Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves.

Earnhardt is set to join his late father in the Hall, becoming the sixth father-son duo. The 15-time Most Popular driver received 76% of the Modern Era ballot votes with Stefanik receiving 49%. Ricky Rudd was third in the voting, followed by Neil Bonnett.

Red Farmer received 71% of the Pioneer ballot votes with Hershel McGriff finishing second.

The decision to postpone the ceremony is a matter of safety as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, having killed over 200,000 Americans.

"Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us," said Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director. "The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees' landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent – with their families, friends and fans present – and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport."

