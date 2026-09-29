NASCAR indefinitely suspends Chad Bryant and another crew member over Corey Heim fight

NASCAR has taken action after a dramatic altercation at Martinsville Speedway, involving rising star and 23XI Racing's newest hire, Corey Heim. Denny Hamlin, co-owner at 23XI alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, called on NASCAR to punish those involved in a very one-sided fight.

After a run-in with Treyten Lapcevich at the end of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 (a prominent late model race that is part of NASCAR Regional), and even more significant contact that ensued after the checkered flag, Heim was confronted by members of Lapcevich's Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) team. Bryant himself was among those who physically attacked Heim.

They repeatedly hit and punched Heim next to the track's hot dog stand, and Heim did not fight back.

As a result of the altercation, NASCAR has opted to indefinitely suspend team owner Chad Bryant, and CBR crew member Steven Civitarese for their role in the fight. Additionally, Bryant has been fined $2,000 and Civitarese was fined $1,000, with both placed on probation for one full year.

NASCAR also announced that Bryant and Civitarese are suspended from the 2027 edition of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville.

Additionally, Bryant will have to complete mandatory anger management training through a NASCAR-approved program, should he ever wish to be reinstated.

NASCAR also penalized Ryden Lapcevich, brother of Treyten (who was driving the CBR entry and was not involved in the fight). Ryden was fined $500 and placed on probation until the end of the 2027 season.

Other penalties

The penalties went beyond the Heim altercation as well. There was a fight following the heat races between drivers Brad Houseright and Chad Burrow, leaving one driver bloodied. Both have been fined $250 and placed on probation until the end of the 2027 season. Burrow-affiliated crew members Ryan Burrow and Dylan Jenks have also been fined $500 each and placed on probation until the end of the 2027 season. Unlike the Bryant/Heim deal, no one was suspended as a result of this clash.

In totality, seven different people were fined and two were suspended as a result of these two altercations.

On his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin called the CBR team members who ambushed Heim "f****** cowards," taking issue with how they went about cornering and confronting NASCAR's newest Brickyard 400 winner once he was isolated from the rest of his team.