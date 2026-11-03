NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

NASCAR issues penalties to Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry for Martinsville brake-checks

This is in addition to Spire Motorsports suspending Hocevar

Matt Weaver

Edited: Nov 3, 2026, 9:41 PM

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Spire Motorsports suspended Carson Hocevar earlier on Tuesday, preventing him from competing in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and now NASCAR itself has added its own punitive actions.

In response to the aggressive brake checking against Austin Cindric over the course of multiple laps on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR has fined Hocevar $100,000 and issued a 25-point deduction.

Hocevar also spun himself out mid-race in a questionable moment that had rivals suspecting he did it on purpose.

Additionally, NASCAR has taken action against Josh Berry for a brake check on Ryan Blaney that similarly damaged the Team Penske No. 12 on Sunday, issuing a $50,000 fine and 25 points against the driver of the Wood Brothers No. 21.

The difference, at first glance, is that Berry executed one brake check in the corner while Hocevar did it repeatedly on the straightaways with spotter Tyler Green begging him to ‘stop Carson,’ and him refusing to do so.

Hocevar has also had numerous meetings with NASCAR officials this year, mostly concerning a back-and-forth spat with Zane Smith, meaning the Spire Motorsports driver was effectively under probation with the Sanctioning Body.

The penalty report also included the expected suspension of crew members James Price and Samuel Wright from the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford, after a wheel disconnected from Ryan Preece's car mid-race. They will be forced to sit out the 2026 Homestead finale, but also the pre-season Clash at Daytona in 2027.

Watch: In-car cameras capture heated Hocevar-Cindric clash at Martinsville

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