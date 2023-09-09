Subscribe
Previous / John-Hunter Nemechek to make Cup return with Legacy M.C. in 2024 Next / NASCAR Kansas: Christopher Bell rebounds with Cup pole
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II Practice report

NASCAR Kansas: Reddick tops Cup practice, drama for playoff drivers

Tyler Reddick was fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Kansas Speedway, which featured issues by two other playoff drivers.

By:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry

The top speeds from Saturday practice came from the first 20-minute session with Reddick’s average lap speed of 178.807 mph leading the way.

William Byron ended up second quick (177.760 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (177.690 mph.

Last week’s race winner, Kyle Larson, led the second session (177.619 mph) but was fourth fastest overall.

Playoff drivers Byron and Kyle Busch had issues during the practice as did Ty Gibbs. Busch and Gibbs both hit the wall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Reddick had the best average speed (176.052 mph). Larson and Gibbs were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Reddick was first on the track and went right to the top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 178.807 mph.

Byron was second fastest (177.760 mph) while Wallace was third (177.690 mph). Ryan Blaney was fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.

Among other playoff drivers in Group A, Martin Truex Jr. was sixth fastest and Kevin Harvick was 10th.

After his opening eight laps on the track, Byron took his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet back to pit road and his team went under the hood to address an issue with the upper control arm of the car.

“I knew it was something steering issue,” Byron said. “When we got the car back here, we found it was a broken right-front suspension piece. We should be able to fix the car.”

While Byron will be able to qualify, he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments.

Group B

Larson led the way in the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 177.619 mph.

Gibbs was second quick (176.718 mph) and Denny Hamlin was third (176.171 mph). Ross Chastain was fourth and Daniel Suarez fifth.

As for the other playoff drivers in Group B, Michael McDowell was sixth, Christopher Bell seventh, Chris Buescher eighth, Kyle Busch ninth, Brad Keselowski 12th and Joey Logano 13th.

Halfway through the session, Busch hit the wall between Turns 3 and 4 and suffered a right-rear flat tire along with some body damage to his No. 8 Chevrolet.

The incident brought a halt to the session for several minutes to clear the track of debris.

 

“Just like every other weekend, always put ourselves in a hole and have to dig ourselves out,” Busch said. “Here we are starting last again.”

Late in the session, Gibbs had a right-rear tire go down and hit the wall, doing some damage to his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Read Also:

shares
comments

John-Hunter Nemechek to make Cup return with Legacy M.C. in 2024

NASCAR Kansas: Christopher Bell rebounds with Cup pole
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

NASCAR XFINITY
Kansas

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

NASCAR Kansas: Christopher Bell rebounds with Cup pole

NASCAR Kansas: Christopher Bell rebounds with Cup pole

NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

NASCAR Kansas: Christopher Bell rebounds with Cup pole NASCAR Kansas: Christopher Bell rebounds with Cup pole

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

Latest news

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

DTM DTM
Sachsenring

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Misano

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Porsche’s Vanthoor knew start was only chance to threaten Toyota in Fuji

Porsche’s Vanthoor knew start was only chance to threaten Toyota in Fuji

WEC WEC
Fuji

Porsche’s Vanthoor knew start was only chance to threaten Toyota in Fuji Porsche’s Vanthoor knew start was only chance to threaten Toyota in Fuji

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe