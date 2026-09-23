NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip stepping away from public life due to FTD diagnosis

NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip has been diagnosed Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD), with his family announcing that he will be stepping further away from public life. He is 79 years old, and the family noted that the disease was likely complicated by CTE-related injuries from his racing career.

"We wanted to share a health update with all of Darrell's friends and fans who have supported him throughout his racing career," a statement from the family read, provided first to FOX Sports. "Recently, Darrell has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) -- likely from injuries incurred during his racing career.

"While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms. As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight. Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy - spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support!

"Boogity! Boogity! Boogity! -- Darrell, Stevie and Family"

Michael Waltrip (left), Chase Elliott (middle), and Darrell Waltrip (right) Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Waltrip is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, earning the crown in 1981, 1982, and 1985. He started 809 Cup races (ninth all-time) between 1972 and 2000, winning 84 races (fifth on the all-time wins list).

His many triumphs include a 1989 victory in the Daytona 500, a 1992 victory in the Southern 500, and a remarkable five victories in the Coca-Cola 600 (the most all-time).

After climbing out of the car, Waltrip enjoyed a secondary career as one of NASCAR's most beloved broadcasters, working in the FOX Sports booth from 2001 to 2019 with 19 consecutive years. He is responsible for several of the most iconic and memorable calls in NASCAR history.

Waltrip was also elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012 as part of the third-ever class. Earlier this year, he was a special guest in the spring race at Darlington, and even gave his iconic 'Boogity, Boogity, Boogity' call on the FOX Sports broadcast.