NASCAR Cup
NASCAR legend Fred Lorenzen first driver diagnosed with CTE after donating brain
According to the Concussion & CTE Foundation, the 1965 Daytona 500 winner is the first driver to ever be officially diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 3:38 PM
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Fred Lorenzen at NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015 (via Jared C. Tilton/NASCAR via Getty Images)
Fred Lorenzen died in December of 2024 at the age of 89, the end of a life that included a remarkable career at the top level of NASCAR.
Almost two years later, the Concussion & CTE Foundation have announced that he is now the first driver to officially be diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), noting that he suffered from Stage 3 CTE after his racing career. You cannot officially be diagnosed with the disease until after death.
Lorenzen made the decision to donate his brain for research in 2016, passing away eight years later. Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose NASCAR Cup career was ended prematurely due to several concussions, has previously announced plans to do the same.
Lorenzen's children, Chris Lorenzen and Amanda Lorenzen Gardstrom, are donating $1 million to held advance CTE research and have established the Fred Lorenzen Memorial HelpLine, connecting drivers and families with vital care and support.
Recently, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Darrell Waltrip announced that he would be stepping away from public life after being diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD), which the family attributed to injuries incurred during his racing career.
Who was Fred Lorenzen?
Tiny Lund and Fred Lorenzen race side by side
Photo by: Ford Motor Company
Lorenzen was one of the first superstars of NASCAR, and 'Fast Freddie' started 158 Cup races between 1956 to 1972. He won 26 races, including the 1965 Daytona 500, the 1963 and 1965 World 600 (now Coca-Cola 600). He never ran the full schedule, focusing more on the big money events, and became the first driver to win $100,000 in a single season. Despite never running the full schedule, he placed as high as third in the championship after running just 29 of 55 races in 1963.
He also won back-to-back USAC stock car championships in 1958 and 1959. Lorenzen was named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers and elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.
He had many nicknames beyond 'Fast Freddie,' including 'Golden Boy,' 'Fearless Freddie,' the 'Elmhurst Express.' He was so beloved by fans, and voted Most Popular Driver twice.
Read Also:
NASCAR CupFred Lorenzen, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Daytona 500 winner, passes away
NASCAR CupNASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip stepping away from public life due to FTD diagnosis
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