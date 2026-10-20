NASCAR Cup

NASCAR legend Fred Lorenzen first driver diagnosed with CTE after donating brain

According to the Concussion & CTE Foundation, the 1965 Daytona 500 winner is the first driver to ever be officially diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 3:38 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Fred Lorenzen at NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015 (via Jared C. Tilton/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Fred Lorenzen died in December of 2024 at the age of 89, the end of a life that included a remarkable career at the top level of NASCAR.

Almost two years later, the Concussion & CTE Foundation have announced that he is now the first driver to officially be diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), noting that he suffered from Stage 3 CTE after his racing career. You cannot officially be diagnosed with the disease until after death.

Lorenzen made the decision to donate his brain for research in 2016, passing away eight years later. Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose NASCAR Cup career was ended prematurely due to several concussions, has previously announced plans to do the same.

Lorenzen's children, Chris Lorenzen and Amanda Lorenzen Gardstrom, are donating $1 million to held advance CTE research and have established the Fred Lorenzen Memorial HelpLine, connecting drivers and families with vital care and support.

Recently, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Darrell Waltrip announced that he would be stepping away from public life after being diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD), which the family attributed to injuries incurred during his racing career.

Who was Fred Lorenzen?

Tiny Lund and Fred Lorenzen race side by side

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

Lorenzen was one of the first superstars of NASCAR, and 'Fast Freddie' started 158 Cup races between 1956 to 1972. He won 26 races, including the 1965 Daytona 500, the 1963 and 1965 World 600 (now Coca-Cola 600). He never ran the full schedule, focusing more on the big money events, and became the first driver to win $100,000 in a single season. Despite never running the full schedule, he placed as high as third in the championship after running just 29 of 55 races in 1963.

He also won back-to-back USAC stock car championships in 1958 and 1959. Lorenzen was named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers and elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

He had many nicknames beyond 'Fast Freddie,' including 'Golden Boy,' 'Fearless Freddie,' the 'Elmhurst Express.' He was so beloved by fans, and voted Most Popular Driver twice.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



22 h



Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix





Toyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



Toyota clinches 2026 NASCAR Cup manufacturer championship early after dominant season





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Fred Lorenzen





NASCAR inducts sixth class into the Hall of Fame



NASCAR



NASCAR



NASCAR inducts sixth class into the Hall of Fame





Glen Wood has seen some big changes to the NASCAR championship



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Texas II



Glen Wood has seen some big changes to the NASCAR championship





Danica Patrick racing a special car at Martinsville



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



Danica Patrick racing a special car at Martinsville

Latest news





NASCAR legend Fred Lorenzen first driver diagnosed with CTE after donating brain



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 7 min



NASCAR legend Fred Lorenzen first driver diagnosed with CTE after donating brain





Max Verstappen defends Chris Lulham after online abuse



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance 11 min



Max Verstappen defends Chris Lulham after online abuse





Mercedes: “We had people who hadn’t done a live pitstop for 15 years” in Singapore GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



54 min



Mercedes: “We had people who hadn’t done a live pitstop for 15 years” in Singapore GP





MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP 1 h



MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe