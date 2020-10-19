NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1

By:

NASCAR on Monday announced suspended driver Kyle Larson will be able to return to NASCAR competition in the 2021 season.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, NASCAR said Larson will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport. Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country,” the statement said.

“Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted. Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021.”

Larson, 28, was fired from his Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 team in April for using a racial slur during the broadcast of an iRacing event and was also indefinitely suspended by NASCAR at the time.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed that as part of Larson's reinstatement, he will take part in several speaking engagements, as well as undergo follow-up training with RISE through 2023. Additionally, he will serve as a mentor/coach for the Urban Youth Racing School and Rev Racing.

Larson was also at one point suspended from World of Outlaws competition but was reinstated once he completed sensitivity training within a 30-day period. He was also suspended from iRacing competition.

In 223 Cup starts, Larson has six wins, 56 top-five and 101 top-10 finishes. During his suspension from NASCAR he has won 42 races in 83 open-wheel starts with his most recent victory in the Bettenhausen 100 at the Springfield Mile this past Sunday.

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
