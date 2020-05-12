NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to use random drawn/field invert to set lineups

shares
comments
NASCAR to use random drawn/field invert to set lineups
By:
May 12, 2020, 8:39 PM

NASCAR has revealed how they plan to decide the starting lineup for this weekend's return to action at Darlington Raceway.

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced how they will set the starting lineup for the upcoming races as well as pit stall selection.

With no qualifying or practice, NASCAR will use a random draw based off of the owner's standings to decide the lineup for this Sunday's race. Here is how it will be done:

  • Positions 1-12 will be determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

The starting lineup for the second Darlington race next Wednesday will be based off of the results from the first event.

  • Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race
  • Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field

Pit stall selections for Sunday's race will be based off a team's position in the owner's standings while Wednesday's picks will be based off of the results from the first event.

A similar process will be put in place for the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series.

The Coca-Cola 600 will hold pole qualifying, but the May 27 race at the same track will set the field based off of the results from the 600 including the same 1-20 and 21-40 inversion  utilized at Darlington.

The series will also have a modified competition caution procedure for these events.

  • Freezing the running order at the time of the caution period
  • Granting the free pass for the first car one lap down
  • No wave-around rule will be in effect for the competition caution
  • Pit road opens to the top 20, then the next 20 on the following lap
  • Each car will keep its position at the time of the caution, provided it beats the pace car off pit road
  • The pit cycle repeats, with the top 20 then next 20 allowed to pit a second time
  • Teams that do not beat the pace car off pit road will lose a lap and restart at the tail of the field; teams that pit more than twice or outside of their designated pit window will also restart at the tail of the field.
  • The lineup will be reset according to the frozen running order for the restart
Cup and Xfinity teams to run same tire at Darlington

Cup and Xfinity teams to run same tire at Darlington
Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

1
Formula 1

What's next for Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari?

2
Formula 1

Verstappen tips Sainz to beat Ricciardo in race for Ferrari seat

3h
3
Formula 1

The stories behind amazing pictures, Part 1

2h
4
Supercars

Jamie Whincup, Australia's greatest driver ever

5
Formula 1

Top 10: Most experienced Formula 1 drivers

