NASCAR Cup/Trucks Martinsville race weekend schedule
NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway with the Cup and Truck Series playoffs. A win at the paper clip could secure a playoff driver's place in the title decider next month.
The schedule is subject to change. All times local
Friday, October 25
12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. NGOTS 1st Practice (No TV)
2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. NGOTS Final Practice (No TV)
Saturday, October 26
9:05 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. MENCS 1st Practice (CNBC/NBC Sports App)
10:05 a.m. NGOTS Qualifying (FS1)
12:00 p.m. - 12:50 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBC Sports App/NBCSN at 12:30 p.m.)
1:38:00 p.m. NGOTS Green Flag (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)
4:35 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)
Sunday, October 27
2:30:00 p.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBCSN)
3:00:20 p.m. Invocation
3:01:00 p.m. National Anthem
3:07:30 p.m. Command
3:14:00 p.m. MENCS Green Flag (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)
