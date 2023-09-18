NASCAR Mexico Series joins Busch Clash at LA Coliseum in 2024
The NASCAR preseason Busch Light Clash will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next season but with some added racing action.
For the third consecutive season, NASCAR in 2024 will host its preseason non-points Busch Clash race on a made-from-scratch ¼-mile oval built in the LA Coliseum.
The race will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, but it won’t be the only one. A NASCAR Mexico race will precede the season-opening Cup Series exhibition.
“This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “Not only will the fans see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in action, they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the NASCAR Mexico Series.
“I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”
NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, while Martin Truex Jr. won the race earlier this year.
Now, a NASCAR Mexico Series driver will also have an opportunity to celebrate in the iconic coliseum which has hosted two Super Bowls, two Olympics, a World Series and countless other major events over the past 100 years.
“This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers,” said Jimmy Morales, president and general manager of the NASCAR Mexico Series. “The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
“This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, DoorDash Toyota and Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
The roots of the NASCAR Mexico Series were planted in 2004, and three years later, it became NASCAR’s first internationally sanctioned series. It competes on tracks throughout nine major cities in Mexico.
Current Cup Series star and 2016 Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suárez began his stock car racing career in the NASCAR Mexico Series in 2008, and other series alumni like Max Gutierrez and Andres Perez de Lara are working their way up the NASCAR touring ladder.
NASCAR on Fox will once again broadcast the Busch Light Clash to set the stage for the 2024 Cup season. The NASCAR Mexico Series race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 3 in Mexico, and available pan regionally on Claro Sports and the D Motors channel on DirecTV.
Latest news
Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run
Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run
Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races
Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races
Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races
Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races
The self-critical Alpine F1 junior who considers top F2 rookie status as “average”
The self-critical Alpine F1 junior who considers top F2 rookie status as “average” The self-critical Alpine F1 junior who considers top F2 rookie status as “average”
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.