How to watch Monday's NASCAR Cup race at Loudon

NASCAR made the call Sunday morning hours before the scheduled start time to postpone the Crayon 301 until Monday.

The race will take place at 12 p.m. EST on USA Network. The forecast for the day ahead looks far more promising – partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and only a 10 percent chance of rain.

A flash flood warning and tornado watch were in effect around the area of the track in Loudon, N.H., when the race was called at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET. on Sunday.

This is the third consecutive Cup race that has been affected by inclement weather.

When Monday’s race gets underway, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green.

Bell, who won this race a year ago, won the pole for the race on Friday, his first of the 2023 season.

The two Toyotas will be followed by three Fords as Aric Almirola will line up third, Joey Logano fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Busch, however, spun around in Turn 1 on his final round qualifying attempt on Friday and hit the wall with his No. 8 Chevrolet.

Busch and his Richard Childress Racing team will have to start Monday’s race from the rear of the field.

The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee is in effect for Crayon 301 ticketholders and Track Pass holders unable to attend the rescheduled races on Monday.

Fans with unscanned Sunday tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or IndyCar race during the next calendar year.