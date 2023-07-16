Subscribe
Previous / Bell leads Truex in all-JGR front row for Loudon Cup race Next / Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car
NASCAR Cup / New Hampshire News

How to watch Monday's NASCAR Cup race at Loudon

Heavy rains and the potential for flash floods forced NASCAR to postpone Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to Monday afternoon.

Jim Utter
By:
New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR made the call Sunday morning hours before the scheduled start time to postpone the Crayon 301 until Monday. 

The race will take place at 12 p.m. EST on USA Network. The forecast for the day ahead looks far more promising – partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and only a 10 percent chance of rain.

A flash flood warning and tornado watch were in effect around the area of the track in Loudon, N.H., when the race was called at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET. on Sunday. 

This is the third consecutive Cup race that has been affected by inclement weather.

When Monday’s race gets underway, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green.

Bell, who won this race a year ago, won the pole for the race on Friday, his first of the 2023 season.

The two Toyotas will be followed by three Fords as Aric Almirola will line up third, Joey Logano fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Busch, however, spun around in Turn 1 on his final round qualifying attempt on Friday and hit the wall with his No. 8 Chevrolet.

Busch and his Richard Childress Racing team will have to start Monday’s race from the rear of the field.

The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee is in effect for Crayon 301 ticketholders and Track Pass holders unable to attend the rescheduled races on Monday.

Fans with unscanned Sunday tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or IndyCar race during the next calendar year.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Bell leads Truex in all-JGR front row for Loudon Cup race

Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

ARCA

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

John-Hunter Nemechek wins New Hampshire Xfinity race

John-Hunter Nemechek wins New Hampshire Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
New Hampshire

John-Hunter Nemechek wins New Hampshire Xfinity race John-Hunter Nemechek wins New Hampshire Xfinity race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

Indy IndyCar
Toronto

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

F1 Formula 1

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage" Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto

Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto

Indy IndyCar
Toronto

Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

WRC WRC

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe