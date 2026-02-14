NASCAR moves up start time of Daytona 500 due to incoming storms

After historic snow postponed the Clash at Bowman Gray several days into the week, NASCAR has enjoyed optimal weather for Speedweek at Daytona. However, there is a real threat of thunderstorms on Sunday, and it's all about when -- not if -- the bad weather will arrive.

In a proactive move, NASCAR has moved up the start of the 68th running of the Daytona 500 a full hour to 1:30pm EST. The NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show has also moved up an hour, beginning at 11:30am EST. The event will be broadcast live on FOX.

The green flag will wave at 2:13pm EST.

The 500 has been shortened by rain on four occasions -- 1965, 1966, 2003, and 2009. In recent years, the race has been pushed to Monday on several occasions, with that last happening in 2024.

Most forecasts project that thunderstorms will arrive after 5pm EST. The runtime for the 500-mile race is usually around 3.5 hours.

Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing will lead the field to the green flag, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe joining him on the front row.

The grand marshal is comedian and actor Nate Bargatze, award winning actor Kurt Russell will be in the pace car, the honorary starter is Bart Simpson (yes the one you're thinking), and Miranda Lambert will headline the pre-race concert.

Read Also: NASCAR Cup Official starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500