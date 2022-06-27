Nashville Cup race halted by lightning and rain

NASCAR was forced to stop the 300-lap race on Lap 140 for repeated lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius of the track. While in the lightning hold, heavy thunderstorms developed around the track and rain soon covered the area as well.

The race is 10 laps short of halfway, which would make it official. If it cannot resume Sunday evening, the remainder of the race will be postponed until Monday and pick up where it left off.

Just before the race was stopped, it saw some of its most exciting action as Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney raced three-wide for the lead with Hamlin emerging out front.

At the time of the stoppage, Hamlin is first, followed by Truex, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell all in the top-five.

The race got underway at its scheduled 5 p.m. ET time but NASCAR was forced to display a caution on Lap 41 for possible debris on the track from the No. 77 of Josh Bilicki, who appeared to have a power issue.

Just after the caution came out, the race had to be red-flagged for multiple lightning strikes near the track. That delay last almost exactly an hour.

Once the race returned to caution, the lead-lap cars all pit with Hamlin first off pit road.

Truex ended up holding off Hamlin - his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate - for the Stage 1 win.

The Cup race will move to USA Network if it resumes tonight. If not, then Noon ET tomorrow on USA.