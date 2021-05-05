Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity race Next / NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup News

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years

By:

Toyota Racing president David Wilson believes NASCAR’s Next Gen car, of which the three competing manufacturers all revealed their models today, is the “biggest change for the NASCAR industry” for over 50 years.

Along with Chevrolet and Ford, Toyota revealed its 2022 Next Gen Cup Series car – now called the TRD Camry – on Wednesday.

It features a standardized chassis, which means teams will no longer fabricate their own cars from scratch – or buy them from others via technical alliances – but purchase the tubular frame chassis direct from NASCAR’s appointed builder, single-spec car-building specialists Dallara.

“Year over year, this is the biggest change for the NASCAR industry, in terms of the car that we race, that we have seen cumulatively for over 50 years,” said Wilson. “This is a complete and total tear-up, save the drivers’ seat, so it’s going to be quite the ride next year.

“From Toyota’s perspective, we’re excited about it – this has been a long time coming.”

Read Also:

Wilson explained the previous scenario for its NASCAR Gen-6 car build – where “steel rod tubing goes into one end of Joe Gibbs Racing and racecars come out the other” – will end later this season. Next year, all chassis will be identical and some 30 more single-source companies will supply teams with common components that will require assembly but cannot be modified.

“This new model is a revolutionary change,” he said. “It’s somewhat akin to what IndyCar is today, to use a motorsport-related analogy. It’s a game-changer, no question about that.”

Gallery: Toyota's new Next Gen TRD Camry

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry
1/6

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry
2/6

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry
3/6

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry
4/6

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry
5/6

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry
6/6

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Next Gen is the latest step in NASCAR mandating a reduced number of cars for teams to use per season – teams are currently restricted to 12 active chassis per season, with four alternates allowed to be rotated in. But, in previous years, the number of cars that teams used was basically unlimited.

“NASCAR has instructed a maximum of seven cars per team, that is versus what has been historically unlimited,” added Wilson. “That’s significant, and the savings are more going to be a function of the car being ‘standardized’ – we don’t like to use the word ‘spec’ – but let me put it this way, there’s 30-plus single-source suppliers where teams will be buying most of their car from, and they can’t touch the parts after they purchase them, for the most part.

“What that does for the organizations is that it eliminates the necessity to have very large fabrication and manufacturing operations.”

Gallery: Ford's new Next Gen Mustang

Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang

Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang
1/4

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang

Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang
2/4

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang

Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang
3/4

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang

Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang
4/4

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Toyota Racing Development’s executive engineering technical director, Andy Graves, outlined another seismic shift regarding the eradication of asymmetrical bodies – that made previous generations of NASCAR appear to ‘crab’ in a straight line.

“The car is symmetrical, left to right, which we’ve not had in NASCAR since we started testing in windtunnels and realized it was an advantage to skew the back of the car to the right for extra side-force,” said Graves. “This is now mandated, so we’ve been able to put a lot more detail into the sides and rear of the car.

“With the current Gen-6, if you look at the drivers’ side versus the passenger side, the back half of the door and quarter panels are quite a bit different just because of that two-and-a-quarter inches of offset.

“The car has a steering rack that’s very much similar to the production vehicles and 18-inch aluminum wheels which really helps the styling of the car. The attributes that we were able to incorporate is the closest to production Camry that we’ve ever had.”

Gallery: Chevrolet's new Next Gen Camaro ZL1

Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro

Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro
1/4

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro

Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro
2/4

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro

Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro
3/4

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro

Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro
4/4

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Wilson also confirmed that engine architecture would be the next long-term project on NASCAR’s cost-saving hit-list, although the current V8s would be retained in the foreseeable future – likely with some form of hybrid power assistance in 2023.

Technical specifications for Next Gen 2022 Toyota TRD Camry:

  • Overall Length: 193.3”             
  • Overall Height:  50.2”   
  • Width: 78.4”
  • Wheelbase: 110”
  • Power: 670 hp or 550 hp (track dependent)
  • Transmission: 5-speed sequential shift

Toyota TRD Camry Next Gen vs. Current NCS Toyota Camry features

  • New 18" forged aluminum wheels
  • A new transaxle will combine the transmission and rear gears into one package
  • Independent rear suspension
  • The bottom of the car will be sealed with a full underbody and rear diffuser
  • A redesigned chassis features new front and rear bumpers. Both the front and rear clips bolt on to the center section of the vehicle
  • Composite body and symmetrical car
  • Engine intake from the grille area with a new longer airbox
  • Hood exits incorporated to assist with engine cooling
shares
comments

Related video

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity race

Previous article

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity race

Next article

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

7h
2
IndyCar

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears

3
IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

4
Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

1h
5
Formula 1

Mazepin fastest for Mercedes in Barcelona F1 test

Latest news
NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

1h
Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years
Video Inside
NAS

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years

1h
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity race
NSXF

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity race

May 4, 2021
Late-race pit penalty helps Harvick to season's best finish
Video Inside
NAS

Late-race pit penalty helps Harvick to season's best finish

May 3, 2021
Kyle Larson had a plan to win at Kansas but "screwed that up"
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson had a plan to win at Kansas but "screwed that up"

May 3, 2021
Latest videos
Up close and personal: Get to know Next Gen ins and outs 01:45
NASCAR Cup
21m

Up close and personal: Get to know Next Gen ins and outs

Next Gen makeup will allow drivers to be ‘even more aggressive’ 02:19
NASCAR Cup
22m

Next Gen makeup will allow drivers to be ‘even more aggressive’

NASCAR’s Next Gen car: What’s new for 2022? 01:45
NASCAR Cup
23m

NASCAR’s Next Gen car: What’s new for 2022?

First look: NASCAR unveils Next Gen race car 00:43
NASCAR Cup
24m

First look: NASCAR unveils Next Gen race car

Rearview Mirror: Kyle Busch does Kyle Busch things in Buschy McBusch Race 400 03:10
NASCAR Cup
May 4, 2021

Rearview Mirror: Kyle Busch does Kyle Busch things in Buschy McBusch Race 400

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Ferrari 812 Competizione A revealed: V12 targa with 830bhp
Automotive

Ferrari 812 Competizione A revealed: V12 targa with 830bhp

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime
NASCAR Cup

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Mazepin fastest for Mercedes in Barcelona F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin fastest for Mercedes in Barcelona F1 test

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Portuguese GP

Gotz leads Albon on second day of DTM Lausitzring testing
DTM DTM

Gotz leads Albon on second day of DTM Lausitzring testing

Rejuvenated Plato questioned BTCC future in lockdown
BTCC BTCC

Rejuvenated Plato questioned BTCC future in lockdown

Latest news

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity race

Late-race pit penalty helps Harvick to season's best finish
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Late-race pit penalty helps Harvick to season's best finish

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.