NASCAR pays $1,115 after drivers swore 223 times on the radio during Southern 500 race

NASCAR is pledging $5 to a swear jar throughout the final ten races of the year for every moment when a Cup Series driver swears on the radio ... and it didn't take long for the jar start filling up.

Drivers were caught swearing on the radio 223 times during the Southern 500 at Darlington, and we know for a fact Ryan Blaney was responsible for several of those moments. Fans were joking how the 2023 champion, known for his temper on the radio, would be one of the top swearers during this promotion and he did not disappoint.

With 223 different swear words caught on the radio, the jar hit $1,115 following the grueling opening round of the Chase.

Fans can visit HERE and try and guess how many swear words there will be throughout the Chase. To put it simply, anyone who guesses correctly will win the money in the jar. This is part of NASCAR's 'Hell Yeah' campaign for 2026, which promises to bring the sport back to its roots.

Even race winner Christopher Bell dropped a 'damn' in his post-race interview, but sadly, we don't think that one counts since he was out of the car at that point.

Watch: Race Rewind: Bell strikes late in Darlington Chase opener